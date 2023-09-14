Since Nick Saban took over as the head coach for the Alabama football team, there has not been a three-year span where the Crimson Tide didn't win a national championship. Saban was hired in 2007. That is one of the most absurd stats in college football, and that streak is on the line this season as Georgia has won the last two national championships. Alabama is looking to return to the mountaintop of college football, but those hopes took an early-season hit last Saturday as Texas football came into Tuscaloosa and gave the Crimson Tide their worst home loss of the Nick Saban era.

Alabama football went into their game against Texas football ranked #3 in the country and as seven-point favorites. The Longhorns were ranked #11 in the country and went on the road and beat the Crimson Tide 34-24. Alabama doesn't lose by double digits at home, it just doesn't happen. Texas made it happen, however, and there has been a lot of criticism about the Crimson Tide ever since.

“People get upset that we get criticized,” Saban said in a video posted to Twitter by Michael Casagrande. “But why wouldn’t we get criticized if we don’t play well?”

Saban hears the criticism, and he understands that. He knows that Alabama has to be better, and more importantly, he has to be better.

“We didn’t play good and I’m responsible for that.” Saban continued. “In the real world, where you don’t perform and you don’t produce, you probably get criticized.”

He's right. Part of his job as a coach for college students is to prepare them for the real world, and there is criticism in the real world. Saban and his Alabama team have to improve down the road if they want to keep that historic national title streak alive. The Crimson Tide will look to bounce back this weekend on the road against USF.