On Saturday evening, head coach Kalen DeBoer and his Alabama football squad won one of the most wild games you will ever see vs Kirby Smart and Georgia at home. Alabama raced out to a 28-0 lead then imploded in the second half, with DeBoer's squad ultimately finding themselves trailing in the game before rallying late to hang on for the win.

The go-ahead touchdown for Alabama was courtesy of 17 year-old freshman star wide receiver Ryan Williams, who put up nearly 200 yards on the evening and made the biggest play of the game by taking a pass from Jalen Milroe into the end zone from 75 yards away to put the Crimson Tide up late.

Williams is quickly establishing himself as one of the brightest young stars in the college football landscape, and after the game vs Georgia, he made a social media profile picture change that could be considered to be in questionable taste, switching his Instagram briefly to a picture of Michael Vick holding a dog, per Charlie Potter of On3 Sports on X, formerly Twitter.

Vick was convicted of charges related to dog fighting while at the height of his powers with the Atlanta Falcons, and the Georgia mascot is of course the Bulldogs.

Williams has since changed his profile picture to a picture of himself after the Georgia game.

A wild game

The Bulldogs and Crimson Tide have found themselves entrenched in some epic battles over the last several years, dating back to the days when Nick Saban was the head coach at Alabama football and Mark Richt at Georgia.

That trend more than continued on Saturday evening from Tuscaloosa in what was DeBoer's first taste of SEC action at his new school.

For the first 15-plus minutes of the game, Alabama looked like an absolute juggernaut, with Georgia having absolutely no answers for the Tide offense and Milroe looking like an unstoppable force.

However, the Bulldogs slowly began to chip away at the lead throughout the second half and used a late touchdown to Dillon Bell to take a 34-33 lead, shocking the fans in Tuscaloosa.

It says a lot about the maturity of Ryan Williams at just 17 years of age that he didn't let the moment get to him and made the biggest play of the college football season so far just 13 seconds later, snagging a catch between two Georgia defenders and then beating both of them down the sidelines and into the end zone.

Up next for Alabama is a road tilt with Vanderbilt next Saturday from Nashville.