It is normal to have confidence leading up to the NFL Draft, but cornerback prospect Terrion Arnold is already envisioning a bust of himself being made for enshrinement in Canton, Ohio. The former Alabama football star surely caught the attention of scouts with his bold assertion.
“I'm getting that golden jacket- I'm talking about the one you can't buy,” Arnold said Thursday at the 2024 NFL Combine, per Pro Football Network. Gaining access to the Hall of Fame is especially arduous for cornerbacks, but this young talent and condiment savant has the motivation to force his way into this house of icons.
Arnold earned a First-Team All-American selection in 2023, recording five interceptions, 63 total tackles, six and half tackles for loss and 12 passes defensed. His massive improvement, which came after he was benched in 2022, shows the amount of determination the 20-year-old possesses.
Some five-star recruits underwhelm in college and never pan out, but Arnold used his humbling experience as a firm wake-up call. His breakthrough helped the Crimson Tide overcome their offensive inconsistencies and earn a spot in the College Football Playoff. The Tallahassee, Florida native grabbed two crucial picks against in-state rival Auburn in the 2023 Iron Bowl, helping Alabama football squeak out a season-saving 27-24 win.
Terrion Arnold interviewed with teams on Thursday, exuding the type of self-belief that inspires an athlete to declare himself Canton-bound before he even plays an NFL game. In Friday's on-field workout portion of the Combine, he will get to display the ability and grit that maybe one day will vault him into the pantheon of the elites.