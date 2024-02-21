The top NFL Draft prospects showcase their attributes at the NFL Scouting Combine every year. The 2024 Scouting Combine starts on Feb. 29.

The NFL Scouting Combine is the event that really gets the NFL Draft juices flowing. The top draft prospects are put through a number of physical and mental tests that will usually directly impact where they are drafted. It is the biggest event in the pre-draft process, and it is just around the corner.

Prospects can see their draft stock suddenly rise or rapidly fall depending on how they perform at the Scouting Combine, and in this article, we will explain everything that you need to know before the prospects are showcased.

When and where is the NFL Scouting Combine?

It will be a busy few weeks of sports in Indianapolis, Indiana, as just weeks after hosting the NBA All-Star Game, the city will be the venue for the NFL Scouting Combine. The combine will be at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The combine is separated by position groups. The first day of action will be Thursday, Feb. 29, as the defensive linemen and linebackers will show off their attributes starting at 3 p.m. ET. On Friday, March 1, at 3 p.m. ET, defensive backs and tight ends are up. The biggest day for the Scouting Combine is Saturday, March 2. Quarterbacks, running backs, and wide receivers are tested on that day starting at 1 p.m. ET. Finally, Sunday, March 3, starting at 1 p.m. ET, will be for the offensive linemen.

How to watch the NFL Scouting Combine

The NFL Scouting Combine will be broadcast by NFL Network. You can also stream the skills showcase using fuboTV or NFL+.

Date: Thursday, Feb. 29 – Sunday, March 3

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium — Indianapolis, Indiana

TV channel: NFL Network | Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)

Top prospects for the 2024 NFL Draft

Overall, the NFL invited 321 prospects to the NFL Scouting Combine. The full list can be found at NFL.com, but we ranked the top 10 players in each position group below.

Quarterbacks:

Caleb Williams, USC Drake Maye, North Carolina Jayden Daniels, LSU Bo Nix, Oregon J.J. McCarthy, Michigan Michael Penix Jr., Washington Spencer Rattler, South Carolina Michael Pratt, Tulane Jordan Travis, Florida State Sam Hartman, Notre Dame

Running backs:

Jonathan Brooks, Texas Braelon Allen, Wisconsin Blake Corum, Michigan Trey Benson, Florida State Bucky Irving, Oregon MarShawn Lloyd, USC Audric Estime, Notre Dame Ray Davis, Kentucky Will Shipley, Clemson Michael Wiley, Arizona

Wide receivers:

Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State Malik Nabers, LSU Rome Odunze, Washington Keon Coleman, Florida State Xavier Worthy, Texas Brian Thomas Jr., LSU Adonai Mitchell, Texas Troy Franklin, Oregon Ja'Lynn Polk, Washington Xavier Legette, South Carolina

Tight Ends:

Brock Bowers, Georgia Ja'Tavion Sanders, Texas Cade Stover, Ohio State Theo Johnson, Penn State Ben Sinnott, Kansas State Jaheim Bell, Florida State Erick All, Iowa AJ Barner, Michigan Jared Wiley, TCU Dallin Holker, Colorado State

Offensive Linemen:

Olumuyiwa Fashanu (OT), Penn State Joe Alt (OT), Notre Dame Amarius Mims (OT), Georgia JC Latham (OT), Alabama Taliese Fuaga (OT), Oregon State Jackson Powers-Johnson (OC), Oregon Graham Barton (OL), Duke Troy Fautanu (OG), Washington Kingsley Suamataia (OT), BYU Tyler Guyton (OT), Oklahoma

Defensive backs:

Nate Wiggins (CB), Clemson Cooper DeJean (CB), Iowa Terrion Arnold (CB), Alabama Quinyon Mitchell (CB), Toledo Kool-Aid McKinstry (CB), Alabama Tyler Nubin (S), Minnesota Kamren Kinchens (S), Miami Ennis Rakestraw Jr, (CB), Missouri Kamari Lassiter (CB), Georgia Javon Bullard (S), Georgia

Defensive Linemen:

Byron Murphy II (DT), Texas Bralen Trice (DE), Washington Jer'Zhan Newton (DT), Illinois Jared Verse (DE), Florida State Kris Jenkins (DT), Michigan Darius Robinson (DT), Missouri Leonard Taylor III (DT), Miami T'Vondre Sweat (DT), Texas Brandon Dorlus (DT), Oregon Michael Hall Jr. (DT), Ohio State

Linebackers: