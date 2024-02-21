The NFL Scouting Combine is the event that really gets the NFL Draft juices flowing. The top draft prospects are put through a number of physical and mental tests that will usually directly impact where they are drafted. It is the biggest event in the pre-draft process, and it is just around the corner.
Prospects can see their draft stock suddenly rise or rapidly fall depending on how they perform at the Scouting Combine, and in this article, we will explain everything that you need to know before the prospects are showcased.
When and where is the NFL Scouting Combine?
It will be a busy few weeks of sports in Indianapolis, Indiana, as just weeks after hosting the NBA All-Star Game, the city will be the venue for the NFL Scouting Combine. The combine will be at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The combine is separated by position groups. The first day of action will be Thursday, Feb. 29, as the defensive linemen and linebackers will show off their attributes starting at 3 p.m. ET. On Friday, March 1, at 3 p.m. ET, defensive backs and tight ends are up. The biggest day for the Scouting Combine is Saturday, March 2. Quarterbacks, running backs, and wide receivers are tested on that day starting at 1 p.m. ET. Finally, Sunday, March 3, starting at 1 p.m. ET, will be for the offensive linemen.
How to watch the NFL Scouting Combine
The NFL Scouting Combine will be broadcast by NFL Network. You can also stream the skills showcase using fuboTV or NFL+.
Date: Thursday, Feb. 29 – Sunday, March 3
Location: Lucas Oil Stadium — Indianapolis, Indiana
TV channel: NFL Network | Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)
Top prospects for the 2024 NFL Draft
Overall, the NFL invited 321 prospects to the NFL Scouting Combine. The full list can be found at NFL.com, but we ranked the top 10 players in each position group below.
Quarterbacks:
- Caleb Williams, USC
- Drake Maye, North Carolina
- Jayden Daniels, LSU
- Bo Nix, Oregon
- J.J. McCarthy, Michigan
- Michael Penix Jr., Washington
- Spencer Rattler, South Carolina
- Michael Pratt, Tulane
- Jordan Travis, Florida State
- Sam Hartman, Notre Dame
Running backs:
- Jonathan Brooks, Texas
- Braelon Allen, Wisconsin
- Blake Corum, Michigan
- Trey Benson, Florida State
- Bucky Irving, Oregon
- MarShawn Lloyd, USC
- Audric Estime, Notre Dame
- Ray Davis, Kentucky
- Will Shipley, Clemson
- Michael Wiley, Arizona
Wide receivers:
- Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State
- Malik Nabers, LSU
- Rome Odunze, Washington
- Keon Coleman, Florida State
- Xavier Worthy, Texas
- Brian Thomas Jr., LSU
- Adonai Mitchell, Texas
- Troy Franklin, Oregon
- Ja'Lynn Polk, Washington
- Xavier Legette, South Carolina
Tight Ends:
- Brock Bowers, Georgia
- Ja'Tavion Sanders, Texas
- Cade Stover, Ohio State
- Theo Johnson, Penn State
- Ben Sinnott, Kansas State
- Jaheim Bell, Florida State
- Erick All, Iowa
- AJ Barner, Michigan
- Jared Wiley, TCU
- Dallin Holker, Colorado State
Offensive Linemen:
- Olumuyiwa Fashanu (OT), Penn State
- Joe Alt (OT), Notre Dame
- Amarius Mims (OT), Georgia
- JC Latham (OT), Alabama
- Taliese Fuaga (OT), Oregon State
- Jackson Powers-Johnson (OC), Oregon
- Graham Barton (OL), Duke
- Troy Fautanu (OG), Washington
- Kingsley Suamataia (OT), BYU
- Tyler Guyton (OT), Oklahoma
Defensive backs:
- Nate Wiggins (CB), Clemson
- Cooper DeJean (CB), Iowa
- Terrion Arnold (CB), Alabama
- Quinyon Mitchell (CB), Toledo
- Kool-Aid McKinstry (CB), Alabama
- Tyler Nubin (S), Minnesota
- Kamren Kinchens (S), Miami
- Ennis Rakestraw Jr, (CB), Missouri
- Kamari Lassiter (CB), Georgia
- Javon Bullard (S), Georgia
Defensive Linemen:
- Byron Murphy II (DT), Texas
- Bralen Trice (DE), Washington
- Jer'Zhan Newton (DT), Illinois
- Jared Verse (DE), Florida State
- Kris Jenkins (DT), Michigan
- Darius Robinson (DT), Missouri
- Leonard Taylor III (DT), Miami
- T'Vondre Sweat (DT), Texas
- Brandon Dorlus (DT), Oregon
- Michael Hall Jr. (DT), Ohio State
Linebackers:
- Dallas Turner (Edge), Alabama
- Laiatu Latu (Edge), UCLA
- Chop Robinson (Edge), Penn State
- Jeremiah Trotter Jr (ILB), Clemson
- Edgerrin Cooper (ILB), Texas A&M
- Chris Braswell, (Edge), Alabama
- Javon Solomon (ILB), Troy
- Zion Tupuola-Fetui (Edge), Washington
- Payton Wilson (ILB), NC State
- Mohamed Kamara (Edge), Colorado State