Terrion Arnold has been a crucial figure for Alabama football this season. But as he looks to continue helping the Crimson Tide dominate on the field, there’s one other area he’s aiming to rule.

The kitchen.

Arnold is one of the contestants for the Hellmann's Award, which pits him against University of Arkansas running back Raheim Sanders and Texas A&M University quarterback Conner Weigman. The competition seeks to find the best tailgate recipe featuring Hellmann's mayonnaise, and Arnold has come up with his own food twist using the popular condiment. He even paid tribute to the team's Million Dollar Band, naming his creation the “Million Dollar Dip.”

ClutchPoints caught up with Terrion Arnold to talk about his Hellmann's recipe and being part of the competition. We also touched base with the 6-foot CB on the current college football season, his thoughts on head coach Nick Saban, as well as the doubts surrounding the team amid some early struggles on their campaign.

CP: Can you talk about your Hellmann’s recipe and what inspired you to do it?

Terrion Arnold: The Hellmann’s recipe was something that I was thinking would be unique and very iconic. I really wanted to give appreciation and just show my love for the school and for the athletics. I named that the Million Dollar Dip. Obviously, there's no one like our Million Dollar Band. With that being said, I just wanted to make something very, very unique that nobody had done before.

CP: What are your thoughts on being a contestant for the award?

Arnold: I feel honored. I feel like they could have chosen a lot of different other players as far as college football has a wide variety of great athletes and for them to choose me as one of the contestants, I feel very honored and I'm very grateful for it.

CP: What would it mean to you if you win the Hellmann’s Award?

Arnold: It would mean a lot. I'm a competitor, I'm a dog. Anything that I'm competing in, I always win to win no matter what.

CP: Is this Hellmann recipe part of your pre-game snack? And can you talk more about your diet and how you stay in top shape?

Arnold: It will be a part of my after-the-game snack. I would say pre-game in Alabama, we're big on tradition. We've had the same thing since my freshman year. Same thing since before I was even taught of that Coach Saban them had. With the pancakes, eggs, chicken, steak. It's very, very plain, very normal. It's the breakfast of champions, pre-game meal [of] champions, whatever you want to call it.

As far as my diet goes, I would say I try to eat a lot of foods that are lean. As far as baked chicken instead of fried chicken. As far as carbs and stuff, I try to eat a lot of carbs before going into the game. Before the game, it's kind of unique and different, but me and another one of my teammates, we always go to get that. It's like our thing.

CP: How excited are you with the current football season and what are some of your thoughts about the current Alabama team?

Arnold: I'm very excited. I feel like with my teammates, we're a true brotherhood, and I really go out there and have fun with them. We're very, very alike in a lot of ways and very different in a lot of ways. I would say that's what bonds us together, creates humility and a very great team, and it's something that you need. I feel like this team can be one of the greatest teams to play here at Alabama.

CP: What's your outlook for the team this 2023 season?

Arnold: I would say my outlook is… I don't really have one of them, to be honest. I would say I just think of it game to game. This week we play Mississippi State, thinking about Mississippi State. Next week, whoever we play, I'm thinking about them. I would say it just depends on whoever our opponent is that week.

CP: What makes this current Alabama team different or special compared to your title rivals?

Arnold: The continuity that we have, like I said before, the brotherhood that we have, we're willing to go out there and really lay our lives on the line for each other and we really enjoy playing with each other and we have fun doing it.

CP: How impactful has Nick Saban been to you and your development? And what do you think makes Coach Saban different?

Arnold: I feel like what makes him different is most people don't really understand that he has a true personality. I mean, the guy is a comedian, he's a character and he's a great coach all in one. But he's an even better man. He really cares if you screw up, he's the type of person to give you a second chance. If you mess up really, really bad, he's the type of person to give you a third chance. He's all about the development of the players and really, I would say, really striving and pushing us to be our best version of ourselves. The football speaks for itself as far as the competitor that he is and how he motivates us and gets us going. From my development, man, he's been great. Like I said, part of the reason me coming to the school was because of nick Saban. I don't tell anybody. I feel like I made the right decision.

CP: Do you have a message for those doubting Alabama?

Arnold: Yeah. Let a naysayer know. Let all naysayers know. Roll Tide!