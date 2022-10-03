Will Anderson’s blunt message ahead of Alabama-Texas A&M clash

Will Anderson and the Alabama Crimson Tide are set to take on Texas A&M in primetime on Saturday night. Before the start of the season, the matchup was circled on everyone’s calendars due to the off-season that both teams had.

During last year’s matchup, Anderson and Alabama were upset on their home field. Texas A&M traveled to Tuscaloosa and came away with a victory, defeating Alabama 41-38.

After the season came to a close, Alabama head coach Nick Saban, and Texas A&M head coach Jeff Fisher shared several harsh words regarding recruiting.

That has all led to this matchup on Saturday night. And in a game full of future stars, all eyes will be fixed on one player in particular.

Alabama linebacker Will Anderson is set to be a top pick in next year’s NFL draft. Anderson has all the makings of a star. And he has been just that for Alabama.

Anderson was asked about Saturday’s matchup with Texas A&M. He made it clear that he was just worried about football.

Anderson stated, “I come here to play football. I don’t come here to write tweets. I don’t come here to go back and forth. People may try to make it a big thing, but at the end of the day, I have a scholarship to play football.”

This is the tone that many of Saban’s star players have had over the years. They are simply worried about producing on the field.

Through the team’s first six games, Anderson has recorded 27 total tackles, five sacks, and one interception. If all goes to plan, Anderson will make sure to leave no doubt that he is the best defender in college football after Saturday’s showdown.