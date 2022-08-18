Alabama football’s biggest X-factor in 2022 season, and it’s not Bryce Young

The Alabama football program could not repeat its dominant SEC Championship game performance against the Georgia Bulldogs in the CPF title game. Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide ended up losing 33-18 and the hopes of another national trophy were over at the time.

Fast forward to the 2022 season, the Crimson Tide are once again projected to be one of the top contenders for the SEC trophy and the national title.

On defense, the team has linebacker Will Anderson Jr. returning, who was the SEC Defensive Player of the Year, a unanimous All-American and led the nation in sacks (17.5) and tackles for loss (34.5) a year ago.

Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young returns for his junior year after throwing for 4,872 yards and 47 touchdowns with just seven interceptions.

Despite having both quality players, there are other players on the Alabama football team who are not under the spotlight but have great chances of becoming key pieces to Saban’s gameplay. One key offensive player can be the biggest X-factor for the Crimson Tide in the 2022 season.

Alabama Football Biggest X-Factor of the 2022 College Football Season

WR Jermaine Burton

In a surprising move, Jermaine Burton announced he would be transferring to Alabama. The curious part of the decision is that less than a month after his commitment, he was playing the Crimson Tide as a Georgia Bulldog in the CFP title game. In the matchup, Burton had two receptions for 28 yards and started a go-ahead touchdown drive in the fourth quarter.

For his two seasons in Georgia, the wideout registered 53 catches for 901 yards and eight touchdowns. Last year, he had 497 reception yards, the second-best on the team, plus five scores. He also had an impressive mark of 26 receptions on just 32 targets, an 81.3% catch rate.

One of his highlights was a 57-yard touchdown against the Michigan Wolverines in the CFP Semifinals.

SCORE BIG PLAY On 2nd & 10, Stetson Bennett 57-yd TD pass to Jermaine Burton#GoDawgs 27 #GoBlue 3 Q2 pic.twitter.com/20icaBF1Yw — Sᴘᴏʀᴛs 24/7 (@Sports_24x7_) January 1, 2022

Still, Burton’s decision to leave the program right after a national title was nothing short of unexpected.

In a press conference this week, the wide receiver said it was the best decision for him and his family and gave no other explanations. He then followed by praising his teammates and coaches on how he was well received despite previously winning against them.

“Honestly, we didn’t have any sort of issue about that. I got more congratulations than anything,” he said. “The guys just brought me in, wanted me to work with them. I honestly forgot about that game. I just want to win one with this team.”

Burton also said he has some history with Young. Both played for high schools less than an hour away in California, so they are already familiar with each other. The transfer also said his connection with the star quarterback just “clicked on” when he arrived from Georgia.

But perhaps Burton’s biggest impact won’t be just helping the Crimson Tide’s passing game. As a former Bulldog, his departure seriously hurts one of Alabama’s main rivals. With George Pickens being taken in the NFL Draft, Georgia should miss Burton even more as he was projected to have a breakout year.

Burton is a big addition to Alabama and a huge loss to Georgia. With him on the roster, Saban can understand better the Bulldogs’ offense if they meet again in the postseason. Along with the Young connection, the new Crimson Tide receiver should have a big presence on the team’s offense in 2022.