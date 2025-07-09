Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers entered Tuesday night's game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field in Milwaukee on the heels of a bad stretch. Before the series, the reigning World Series champions were swept in a three-game set by the Houston Astros and lost the series opener against the Brewers on Monday.

But Ohtani immediately gave the Dodgers a big lift early in the second game of the Milwaukee series, as he launched a towering solo home run that went 431 feet deep of Milwaukee starter and rising rookie Jacob Misiorowski.

The reigning National League Most Valuable Player was behind the count 0-2 before Misiorowski offered him an 88 mph curveball that Ohtani sent into orbit to give the Dodgers a 1-0 lead. More than that, it made Ohtani the owner of a new Dodgers record for most home runs before the MLB All-Star break.

“Shohei Ohtani's 31st home run – the most ever by a @Dodgers player prior to the All-Star break!” MLB shared in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The home run was also just the second of the month for Shohei Ohtani, who continues to punish the Brewers. He was a bright spot for the Dodgers in Monday's LA loss, as he went 2-for-4 while scoring his team's only run in a 9-1 defeat.

Additionally, Ohtani moves past former Dodgers star Cody Bellinger for the third-most home runs in the first 93 games of a season with the team, per Sarah Langs of MLB.com. Bellinger had 30 such homers in 2019. Only Duke Snider (1955) and Gary Sheffield (2000) have more at the time of this writing, with 33 and 32, respectively.

Of course, Ohtani's monster blast generated lots of reactions from baseball fans on the internet.

Shohei Ohtani still has plenty of opportunities to add to his record, with another game coming up against the Brewers on Wednesday and a three-game series versus the San Francisco Giants on the road beginning this Friday before the break.