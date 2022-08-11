Alabama football: 3 Crimson Tide breakout stars set for monster 2022 seasons in SEC

Alabama Crimson Tide came up short of another national title. Despite a blowout win in the SEC Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs, Nick Saban’s team could not repeat its feat and lost 33-18. But Alabama football fans have many reasons to believe they will have another shot.

Heisman Trophy recipient Bryce Young is back as the starting quarterback. So is SEC Defensive Player of the Year Will Anderson Jr. Both of them were consensus All-Americans.

On the other hand, the team lost players such as Jameson Williams, Evan Neal and John Metchie III to the NFL Draft. Because of that, some players are set to have breakout years and fill the shoes of the best departures from the roster.

Here are three Crimson Tide players with great chances of having a breakout season in 2022.

Alabama Football Breakout Players for 2022 Season

3. Wide Receiver Ja’Corey Brooks

Without Jameson Williams, Bryce Young will have to look for another reliable target to throw to. And the answer might be Ja’Corey Brooks.

Playing in all 15 games, the wide receiver spent the first half of the 2021 season with the special teams unit, even blocking a punt against Texas A&M. For the final stretch of the season, Brooks carved a role in the wideout depth. In the final six games of his rookie campaign, he had 15 catches for 192 yards and two touchdowns.

His offensive highlight came in the Iron Bowl against Auburn. Brooks had two receptions for 49 yards, plus a touchdown late in the fourth quarter to tie the game.

TOUCHDOWN BAMA TIE BALLGAME pic.twitter.com/j4hJI4KfSG — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 28, 2021

He also played an important role in the National Championship game, finishing with a team-high nine targets. He had six receptions for 47 yards.

At 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, Brooks has the size to also get rid of quality SEC cornerbacks, which could be very helpful down the line.

Brooks has a chance to break out as he will start the season focused on his offensive abilities. He has already shown he can make big plays in crucial moments, so perhaps Young will keep an eye on the sophomore for 2022. His performances against Auburn and Georgia can make a difference when Saban is creating the depth chart. A. player who is not afraid of the stage could have an edge over others, and that player is Ja’Corey Brooks.

2. Linebacker Dallas Turner

While the offense with Young under center might gain most of the attention, the defensive front-seven deserves its praise. The team has Heisman candidate Will Anderson Jr. back, plus senior Henry To’oTo’o to lead the line. But another linebacker that has a chance of getting more significant time for Alabama football is Dallas Turner.

The rising sophomore had 30 total tackles and 8.5 sacks as a freshman. Two of those sacks came against Stetson Bennett and the Georgia Bulldogs in the National Championship Game. He also earned All-SEC Freshman Team honors due to his performance in 2021. Playing with a defender like Anderson Jr. for another year can be extremely beneficial for the young linebacker.

In this year’s draft combine, former Georgia offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer said that Turner is going to be a great football player and should be special in the future.

Turner should be able to learn from Anderson Jr. and refine his skills before the star turns pro. Turner should show significant improvement as he gets a larger role on Nick Saban’s defense, so fans should keep an eye on what he will do. He has the potential to become a first-round pick in 2024, so expectations are high for him taking over after Anderson Jr. leaves. But for now, the Crimson Tide can enjoy watching them together.

1. Linebacker Deontae Lawson

Another linebacker with breakout potential for the Crimson Tide is Deontae Lawson. With Christian Harris being drafted in the third round by the Houston Texans, Lawson is likely getting a larger role.

In 2021, he only appeared in four games during garbage and did not record any stats. His competition will be tough as he faces returner Jaylen Moody for the starting spot. Still, Lawson’s high school potential is difficult to ignore.

A four-star recruit out of Mobile, Alabama, the young linebacker had over 100 solo tackles. He also helped the team reach the Mobile Christian Leopards reach the Class 3A title in his junior season. In that year, Lawson had 130 total tackles and was named the 2019 Class 3A Lineman of the Year.

Although fans have not seen much for him in college, they should not be surprised to hear his name called often in 2022. At 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds, Lawson brings the speed and size that traditionally Alabama linebackers have. 247Sports lists Lawson as a potential day one selection once he is eligible for the NFL draft.