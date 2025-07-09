After breakup rumors ran rampant, Cardi B and Stefon Diggs silenced them with one post.

Diggs shared a workout video on YouTube, which showed the couple hitting the gym together.

Cardi B working out with Stefon Diggs in Stefon’s new YouTube video uploaded today. 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/FCIeUcwnEC — Devo🕴️ (@devometric) July 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

While the video could have been recorded weeks or even days prior to a potential breakup, Cardi reposted the video above to her X account so it seems that there aren't any hard feelings.

In addition to the video, a source close to the couple tells TMZ she and the New England Patriots wide receiver “are not officially broken up.”

Following the repost of the video, Cardi had a few choice words for fans who are heavily invested in her new relationship.

“Shut the f*** up,” she posted, followed by sharing what she thinks her haters should do instead: “Go to dinner, go shopping, go to the park …Get off the internet…ENOUGH!!

Cardi had one last message for online trolls, writing, “Enjoy these looks and day …..and ignore the bored ….Love yall.”

Cardi has been in Paris celebrating Fashion Week while she promotes her highly-anticipated album Am I The Drama? and Diggs is gearing up for his 10th season in the NFL for the Patriots.

Why Did Fans Think Cardi B and Stefon Diggs Broke Up?

Fans thought that the couple broke up because the rapper had deleted her photo with Diggs on her profile. The NFL star also removed a photo of Cardi from his photo dumps which prompted fans asking questions about their relationship status.

The Grammy winner went public with their relationship last month in a photo that showed them on a yacht in Miami celebrating Memorial Day weekend.

Cardi B goes official with NFL star Stefon Diggs during her ongoing Offset divorce drama, sharing romantic yacht photos and fun moments from their six-month milestone! https://t.co/4n724zx6Pm pic.twitter.com/EVEl6tPdtc — Rayne Boss (@Ray_Bit_Boss) June 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

While the photo is no longer on her profile, it makes sense as she has been serving looks during her time in Paris and is focusing on her album. The erasure of Diggs from her profile could be a part of the strategy for the rollout but as of right now it has not been confirmed.

Shortly after the Cardi and Diggs hard-launched their relationship, the rapper spoke about the damage her previous relationship with her ex-husband Offset. She filed for divorce for the second time in July 2024 after seven years together. She previously filed in 2020 but she decided to dismiss it and they reconciled their relationship. The couple shares three children: Kulture, 7, Wave, 3, and Blossom, 10 months.

“I don't think people understand how tired I was. How tired, how mentally drained I was,” she told her fans on X last month. “Drained, drained, drained. Couldn't eat. I was getting frequent headaches. I was literally losing my mind.”

While dating is a new for the rapper she is making the best of her time with Diggs.

“Dating is new to me,” and “it took a long time for me to open up to somebody,” she said.

“I went through a lot of f—ing trauma,” the rapper said. “And I had to learn myself. Before I even got with somebody, I had to learn myself. I had to come at peace with myself, and I had to shed a lot of f—ing tears so I could finally be like, ‘Yeah, I'm feeling good.’ And I'm sharing that.”