TJackson Stateeam suffered a 24-19 loss to Alabama State during homecoming on Saturday night. The matchup marks the team's first since last year's faceoff that featured the infamous “Who is SWAC” moment. Robinson wanted desperately for his team to play Sanders & Jackson State for homecoming in the 2023 season.

“I hope he comes back next year. I pray he doesn't get a Power Five job. We can play in Jackson, and I pray they put us for their damn homecoming.”

Sanders wasn't coaching for Jackson State in Alabama State's Week 7 win but the victory is still sweet for the Hornets. With the win, Alabama State improved to 3-3 and 2-2 in SWAC conference play while Jackson State fell to 4-3 overall and 2-2 in the SWAC.

The Tigers' defense showcased an impressive performance, limiting Alabama State to just 241 yards of total offense, including only 91 yards passing. The defense also continued their streak of forcing turnovers, securing two interceptions in the game via Ke'Vroc Wiggins Jr. and Anthony Petty.

On the offensive side, quarterback Jason Brown finished the game by connecting on 30-of-44 passes for 234 yards. His primary target Fabian McCray caught eight passes for 79 yards. Jackson State Kicker Dylan Wasson kicked a career-long 46-yard field goal and another field goal from 45 yards, giving Jackson State a 13-10 lead in the third quarter.

However, despite their efforts, the Tigers couldn't secure the victory. The Hornets' Jayden John opened the scoring with a 27-yard field goal, and Nyqua Lett and AJ Gates connected for a 10-yard touchdown pass to give Alabama State a 10-0 lead in the first quarter. Jacobian Morgan's one-yard touchdown run and Gerado Baeza's field goal tied the game at 10-10 going into halftime.

In the second half, Wasson's 45-yard field goal put Jackson State ahead 13-10, but Alabama State responded with Damon Stewart's 12-yard touchdown run and Marcus Harris' two-yard touchdown run, extending their lead to 24-13.

Tigers runningback Desmond Moultrie scored on a two-yard run for the Tigers, but Alabama State's LJ Allen's successful stop on the two-point conversion attempt preserved a 24-19 lead for the Hornets. Alabama State's defense batted away a pass in the end zone on the final play to secure the win. Alabama State scored a season-high 24 points. Alabama State star linebacker Colton Adams led the Tigers' defense with 14 tackles, two tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks,

Looking ahead, Jackson State will hit the road to face the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils on Saturday, Oct. 21, in Itta Bena, Mississippi. The Hornets will take a week off before playing against rival Alabama A&M in the 82nd Magic City Classic on Saturday, Oct. 28, at Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama.