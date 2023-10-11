This Saturday, Jackson State and Alabama State will butt heads for the first time since Deion Sanders left for the University of Colorado-Boulder.

Despite being a regular rivalry game between divisional opponents, this particular matchup has some added vitriol. Last year, Alabama State head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. called out Sanders after their 26-12 loss to the Tigers. Following the end of the game, Sanders tried to give Robinson a hug, though the Hornets' head coach rejected it.

“I'm living on the shoulders of the SWAC,” Robinson said. “He ain't SWAC. You know… I'm SWAC he ain't SWAC… I love all of that but you're not going to come here and disrespect me and my team and my school and then want to do an Obama bro hug. Shake my hand and get the hell on.”

Sanders responded with a brief rhetorical question. “Who is SWAC if I ain't SWAC?”

Ironically, Sanders left to coach the Colorado Buffaloes at the end of the season.

Of the many people who wanted the NFL Hall of Famer to stay in Jackson, Mississippi, Robinson was at the forefront. “I hope he comes back next year. I pray he doesn't get a Power Five job. We can play in Jackson, and I pray they put us for their damn homecoming.”

While Sanders won't be coaching the Tigers this Saturday, Robinson did get the other half of his wish: the Hornets will be facing Jackson State during their homecoming week.

Despite the venom after the game last year, Robinson has since cooled off on his initial position.

“I think this is another game, and we're going to Jackson this year, and it is their homecoming and it is a great venue to play. I know Coach Taylor will have his team ready to play.”

T.C. Taylor, Jackson State's current head coach, also diffused the situation. “I don't get into all that kind of stuff. It's the next game, it's homecoming for us. I just worry about my team and my players and preparing for Alabama State. All the talking, I have never been big on that.

The highly anticipated game kicks off at 3 p.m. EST and will be broadcast on ESPN+.