Jackson State quarterback Jason Brown sets records in MEAC-SWAC Challenge

Jackson State quarterback Jason Brown set records in his dominant MEAC-SWAC Challenge performance on Saturday. The Virginia Tech transfer set a record for most passing yards and highest completion percentage in MEAC/SWAC Challenge history. Brown finished the game throwing for 362 yards on 26 out of 33 passing attempts (86% completion) and threw three touchdowns with no interceptions.

Brown spoke about his performance in the post-game press conference.

“You know, I'm very comfortable with the offense. It's something that I've been a part of since the Spring. Coaches make it really easy on us, so my confidence level with the offense is through the roof. I have playmakers around me, and I know if I get them the ball, they'll make me look good.”

Live and breathe HBCUs? 🚨 Get trending HBCU news, viral content, graphics, and more delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

His receivers definitely played a crucial role in the game, with Rico Power making four receptions for 94 yards. Andre Hunt contributed with one reception for 44 yards and a touchdown, while Jency Riley had one reception for 35 yards and a touchdown. DJ Stevens made two receptions for 26 yards and also scored a touchdown.

Brown was named the starting quarterback on Saturday as Taylor didn't divulge who would get the nod leading into the matchup. Brown spoke about the thought process after being named the starter for the game.

“When I was named the starter, the one thing that went through my head was that this is a redemption tour for me. Last year, things didn't work out how I wanted them to, and going through my head was the determination not to make the same mistakes as before. I just wanted to go out there and execute.”

Jackson State looks to continue their winning momentum as they face off against SWAC East Preseason favorite Florida A&M in the Orange Blossom Classic on Sunday, September 3rd at 3:30 PM EST on ESPN.