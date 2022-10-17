Alabama-Tennessee fallout among biggest takeaways from wild College Football Week 7

What a college football weekend it was! There were six matchups between ranked foes, and three finished with margins of victory of three points or less. We’ve learned a lot about who the best teams in the country are, which of the top 25 are pretenders, which teams will be lucky to land a New Year’s Six bowl, and which will be booking a December stay in scenic Shreveport, Louisiana.

With such a dramatic weekend in the books, let’s look back at the five biggest takeaways we had from an eventful Week 7 across the college football landscape.

5. Oklahoma and Kentucky may not be dead yet

After Oklahoma’s 49-0 loss to Texas and Kentucky’s 24-14 loss to South Carolina in Week 6, many were ready to sound the bell signifying the death of both of their seasons. However, both responded in a big way in Week 7.

Oklahoma, with the return of quarterback Dillon Gabriel, knocked off No. 19 Kansas at home, 52-42, in a game that wasn’t as close as the scoreline indicates. Kentucky also got their star passer back in Will Levis and knocked off a ranked opponent at home, as they dispatched No. 16 Mississippi State in a 27-17 game.

Sure, neither of them is going to compete for a national or even conference title, but both programs could still find relative success in the back half of the season. Oklahoma can still finish as good as 9-3, and Kentucky as good as 10-2.

Early losses can be problematic for teams with high ambitions, but don’t fully count out either of these teams from causing more chaos thorugh the rest of the year.

4. Alabama is in serious trouble

Third time is the charm if you’re rooting for Alabama to lose every week. After scares against both Texas and Texas A&M, Alabama finally lost. The defeat came at the hands of Tennessee, 52-49. Not only did Alabama lose to the Volunteers for the first time under Nick Saban, their 17 (!!!) penalties in Knoxville bring them to 66 penalties on the year, dead last in FBS.

Usually, even in seasons in which the Crimson Tide aren’t their usual dominant selves under Nick Saban, they can count on being incredibly disciplined. That just isn’t the case this year. With games against LSU, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Auburn still on the schedule, don’t be too surprised if Alabama drops one more this year.

3. Tennessee is for real

The field was stormed, cigars lit, and the goalposts dumped in the river. Scenes not present on Rocky Top for nearly two decades unfolded after the final whistle Saturday night against Alabama. It was a lot of what makes college football great, and it means that the Vols, as has been said a bit too hastily over the years, are back. They have been moved up to No. 3 in the country, and a trip to Athens to take on No. 1 Georgia in two weeks looms.

Josh Heupel has done a tremendous job turning this program around, and it’s incredibly impressive just how fast he has done it. Should his Vols escape Georgia with their undefeated record intact, prepare for Vols fans to lose their minds.

2. TCU and Ole Miss might wind up in a conference championship game?

Don’t look now, but both TCU and Ole Miss are in position to head to their respective conference championship games for the first time. The Horned Frogs sit at 6-0 after an impressive 43-40 overtime win over No. 8 Oklahoma State, and they are the lone undefeated team remaining in the Big 12. Sonny Dykes and his squad now host No. 17 Kansas State, and if they get a win there, only a trip to No. 20 Texas remains as a serious test for the Horned Frogs on their route to Arlington.

Lane Kiffin’s Rebels sit at 7-0 after a 48-34 dismantling of Auburn, and they are the lone undefeated team in the SEC West. They rolled to victory behind a staggering 460 rushing yards on Saturday. For the Rebs, they have trips to LSU and Texas A&M standing between them and their bye week, after which they’re only greeted with the Alabama Crimson Tide. It is a more vulnerable Tide team than we’ve seen in recent years, but it’s still Alabama, so Ole Miss will have to put together a complete game on both sides of the ball to come away with that one.

1. All four College Football Playoff spots are still wide open

Take a look at the AP Top 10 for a moment. Which of Georgia, Ohio State, Tennessee, Michigan, Clemson, Alabama, Ole Miss, TCU, UCLA and Oregon does it look like can’t find their way to the promised land? This might be the season with the most parity we’ve seen in years, and that’s truly a beautiful thing.

Whatever happens, strap in, enjoy the ride, and recognize you’re watching great college football. Week 8 and beyond await.