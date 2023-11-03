#8 Alabama vs. #14 LSU. The winner has a path to an SEC title. The loser will end their season short of expectations. Here's how to watch.

Alabama vs. LSU on national television is a treat every year. Two of the premier programs of the last decade and a half do battle once again in a game that will have massive implications for the SEC West standings and maybe even the College Football Playoff itself. Nick Saban's Alabama of late has been reminiscent of zombies. You can't ever put them away for good or count them out because as soon as you do, they'll be right back in the mix. The same has held true this year. Alabama checked in inside the top ten in the first CFP Rankings earlier this week.

And while LSU has already lost two games, they're still right in the thick of things for an SEC title, and if things get chaotic, maybe even a playoff birth. After this game, we'll know a lot more about the ceilings for these two teams and their seasons. Here's all your information on how to watch Alabama vs. LSU this Saturday night.

Alabama vs. LSU: How to watch

Like many marquee SEC games, Alabama vs. LSU will be on CBS. You can watch your local CBS station or stream the game via their various streaming services if you have that subscription. To watch the game without any additional subscription, you can use fuboTV.

Date: Saturday, November 4, 7:45 p.m. EDT

Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

T.V. channel: CBS | Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)

FanDuel Odds: Alabama -3 | O/U 61.5

Alabama storylines

Alabama lost to Texas in just their second game of the season, which put them out of the direct national spotlight for a while. And the lack of intense national scrutiny has allowed them to start to put together a resume that stands against almost anyone else in college football. The committee put them at #8, as Alabama has beat Ole Miss and Tennessee. And, with a win against LSU this weekend, they'd have a clear path to an SEC West title and the SEC championship game. And they've done it with sound play and balance. Their offense and defense are both very good. However, neither has shown the dominance that defined units in past years of their dynasty.

However, they have the greatest of all time at the helm and the talent to execute an elite game plan and to play elite college football. While the swan song of the PAC-12, the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry, and Georgia's quest for a threepeat have dominated headlines through the first part of this college football season, if LSU doesn't put Alabama away here, their rivals for the CFP should start to worry.

LSU storylines

Contrary to their rivals in this game, LSU has been dominant on one side of the ball: their offense. Quarterback Jayden Daniels has been incredible. He's rocketed up to the third-highest Heisman Trophy odds. Through eight games, he has 2,573 passing yards on 73.1 percent completion, 25 TDs, and just 3 INTs. LSU has the highest-scoring offense per game in the country, at 47.4 ppg. Their defense hasn't even approached that level of play. So, to win this week, the offense will again have to carry the team's output while the defense simply limits damage and tries to make sure the Tigers get the ball last in a close game.

LSU comes into this week at 6-2 and ranked #14 by the Playoff Committee. No two-loss team has ever made the College Football Playoff. But if LSU beats Alabama and Georgia in the SEC title game, and chaos reigns across the sport, anything could happen. And the committee does love SEC teams. Either way, this is a chance for LSU to earn a path to play for an SEC Championship and a New Year's Six bowl. They're going to be ready for the challenge.