Michigan fans can rejoice after the College Football Playoff committee unveiled its first rankings of the season on Tuesday night. The undefeated Wolverines are slotted into the No. 3 position, proving that their alleged sign-stealing scheme is unlikely to play a role in this crucial decision-making process.

Though, if there were still some skeptics out there, CFP chairman Boo Corrigan confirmed what the program's ranking implied. “{Scandal} wasn't any part of our discussions,” he said, per The Athletic's Austin Meek. “It's an NCAA issue. It's not a CFP issue.”

This is exceptional news for all of Ann Arbor, as no one knew exactly how the committee would handle this unprecedented situation. Sure, corruption and misconduct have been synonymous with college sports since the dawn of time, but usually punishments are carried out before the start of a new season. It was difficult to predict how these midseason allegations of illegal in-person scouting would be interpreted.

The fact that the NCAA is conducting an active investigation might actually be benefiting Michigan football. After all, one is presumed innocent until proven guilty. A vehement and formal scolding could force the shot-callers to re-evaluate their ranking system.

in the meantime, though, the Wolverines are riding high. The only thing that spoiled an otherwise great night was seeing arch rival Ohio State be awarded the No. 1 spot. Michigan had the edge in the AP Poll, but clearly the College Football Playoff committee values the Buckeyes' wins over No. 11 Penn State and No. 15 Notre dame.

Jim Harbaugh and company will have a chance to improve their current standing in the next month (face Penn State and Ohio State). But no matter what happens, controversy is going to follow Big Blue. And that will be fine with them just as long as they remain in the top four.