Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats is backtracking from comments that he made earlier Tuesday. Oats released a statement to clarify what he told reporters about star basketball player Brandon Miller’s alleged involvement in the murder charge of Jamea Harris.

Oats told reporters that the Alabama basketball program was aware of police reports that stated Miller delivered the gun used in the death of Harris on Jan. 15. Former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and another man face capital murder charges in the shooting.

“We knew about that,” Nate Oats told reporters Tuesday. “Can’t control everything anybody does outside of practice. Nobody knew that was gonna happen. College kids are out. Brandon hasn’t been in any type of trouble, nor is he in any type of trouble in this case. He was in the wrong spot at the wrong time.”

Oats’ comments generated immediate outrage, and the Alabama coach apologized in a statement through the school.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I thought it was important for me to clarify the unfortunate remarks I made earlier,” Oats said in a statement released Tuesday night. “This entire time I’ve tried to be thoughtful in my words relative to this tragic incident, and my statements came across poorly.

“We were informed by law enforcement of other student-athletes being in the vicinity, and law enforcement has repeatedly told us that no other student-athletes were suspects – they were witnesses only. Our understanding is that they have all been fully truthful and cooperative.

“In no way did I intend to downplay the seriousness of the situation of the tragedy of that night. My prayers continue to go out to Jamea Harris’ family.”