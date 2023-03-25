Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Alan Ruck is a popular actor who has appeared in various projects including Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Speed, Succession, The Happening, The Exorcist, War Machine, Hot in Cleveland, and many others. He is an IGN Summer Movie Awards winner and Screen Actors Guild Awards winner. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Alan Ruck’s net worth in 2023.

Alan Ruck’s Net Worth in 2023 (Estimate): $12 million

Alan Ruck’s net worth in 2023 is $12 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Alan Ruck was born on July 1, 1956 in Cleveland, Ohio. He studied in Parma Senior High School. After graduating from high school, Ruck earned his Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in acting at University of Illinois.

Ruck originally began his acting career as a stage actor. He performed at Wisdom Bridge Theatre in Chicago. Moreover, he also appeared in the Broadway production Biloxi Blues.

But after performing various productions, Ruck would eventually try his luck on the big screens. In 1983, Ruck made his cinematic debut. He first got casted in Bad Boys before also appearing in Doctor Detroit and Class.

After 1983. Ruck became a fixture in television and in the cinemas. He earned roles in Class, Hard Knox, The Impostor, and First Step before finally getting his breakthrough performance in the comedy film called Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. Casted as Cameron Frye, the film would go on to gross over $70 million around the world. For the role in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Ruck was paid only $40,000. According to Ruck himself, it was his first major movie role, which the production exploited.

In an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, Ruck revealed to the public “I made $40,000. It was my first big part in a movie, and they’re going to find any excuse not to pay you.”

Although Ferris Bueller’s Day Off was a major hit, Ruck admitted that he didn’t entirely like his the outcome of his role with the film. This came due to the fact that Ruck was forced to scour for available roles.

“We made about $77m and were the number 10 movie for the year – but then after that things happened in my life where I just couldn’t seem to get any work.There weren’t a lot of opportunities for me in films for a few years there and I became quite bitter about Ferris Bueller because I thought, ‘Well, that’s it.’ I felt like I was a one-trick pony and everybody had seen the trick and they were done with me. There was a while where people would say ‘Oh, Ferris Bueller!’ and I would say ‘yeah, yeah, yeah, whatever. Don’t want to hear it.”

Despite the difficulties of landing roles, Ruck would go on to appear in Three for the Road, Three Fugitives, Shooter, Bloodhounds of Broadway, Just Like in the Movies, Twister, Young Guns II, Born to be Wild, etc.

In 1994, Ruck also made an appearance in the hit scientific fictional drama Star Trek: Generations. Star Trek: Generations would go on to gross $118 million worldwide. During the same year, Ruck acted alongside Hollywood stars Keanu Reeves, Sandra Bullock, and Dennis Hopper in the hit thriller action film Speed. In the opening week alone, Speed would already collect $14 million en route to grossing over $350 million worldwide.

Apart from appearing on the big screens, Ruck also continued to be in front of television screens. He was casted in several TV programming such as Going Places, Picket Fences, The Edge, CSI: Miami, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Masters of Sex, NCIS, Zombie Night, Intelligence, Instant Mom, Hindsight, Major Crimes, Sofia the First, The Dropout, and many others.

As of late, Ruck is enjoying success once again with the HBO TV hit series Succession. With Succession, Ruck would earn an IGN Summer Movie Award for Best TV Ensemble. Furthermore, he also earned a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

Based on reports, Ruck was originally paid $100,000 per episode. With Succession running 10 episodes per season in its first two seasons, Ruck earned a total of $2 million heading into the show’s third season. However, after the show’s success, Ruck enjoyed a salary raise that would increase his paycheck to $350,000 per episode, paving the way for the Ferris Bueller’s Day Off star to pocket $3.5 million for Succession’s third season alone. With Succession airing for a fourth season, Ruck is expected to earn more for reprising his role as Connor Roy in the HBO series hit.

After Ruck earned lucrative paychecks from Succession, he is penciled in to appear in future films. According to IMDB, the Succession actor will be starring in a film called Crust. Crust will give Ruck the chance to reunite with Twister co-star Sean Whalen. Furthermore, Ruck will also be appearing in Amazon Studios’ upcoming dramatic film The Burial, which is based on a legitimate court dispute concerning a funeral home chain. Here, Ruck will act alongside established Hollywood stars such as Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones, and Jurnee Smollett.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Alan Ruck’s net worth in 2023?