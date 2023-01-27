Those eagerly waiting for the return of Succession on HBO Max will have their day made. The streaming service has released a new trailer for season 4 and confirmation of when it’s going to come out this year. Here’s what you need to know about Succession season 4, including its release date, cast, plot, and other important details.

Succession Season 4 Release Date

The release of Succession’s fourth season has been confirmed by HBO Max through a trailer that came out just recently. The streaming service then revealed that the Emmy award-winning series is set to come out on March 26, Sunday, of this year. Season 4 is also going to come out with 10 episodes subsequently after the premiere date.

Succession Season 4 Plot Details

Succession is an HBO Max series that revolves around Logan Roy and his family as they vie against each other for control of Waystar Royco, a massive entertainment and media conglomerate worth billions of dollars. The family patriarch’s health has continuously sparked doubt and worries among his children, leading them to go up against one another to gain leverage for their father’s empire.

In the season 3 finale of Succession, we see Brian Cox’s Logan Roy teaming up with Tom, his son-in-law played by Matthew Macfayden, against the latter’s wife, Shiv, and her siblings, Kendall and Roman. Logan’s act of placing his hand on Tom’s shoulder culminated last season’s plot when it was revealed that they both worked in secret to prevent Logan’s children from stopping the sale of Waystar Royco to Lukas Matsson, a billionaire interested in the company. This cliffhanger of an ending eventually transformed Tom into one of the major players of this hit series as everyone in it is vying to establish control of the conglomerate.

The new trailer for Succession season 4, though, isn’t promising a smooth ride for Logan’s son-in-law. In it, we see Logan doesn’t give the reassurance Tom needs as he decides to go up against his wife and their siblings. What follows are the siblings in question putting up a united front in their bid to stop the sale of their father’s company, Gerri Kellman warning them against going up against Logan, and Greg Hirsch speaking with Tom and comparing what’s happening to a game of chess. Plus, there’s also a scene of Connor Roy marrying Willa.

With the shadow of Matsson looming large over Waystar Royco, the possibility of the tech billionaire getting his hands on Roy’s conglomerate has caused severe division within his family. It remains to be seen in season 4 how this war between father and his children will play out as the date for the HBO Max series inches closer.

Succession Season 4 Cast and Characters

Most of the cast returns for Succession season 4, reprising their roles. Also, there’s also a chance new characters will be introduced as the season goes along.

Brian Cox as Logan Roy

Matthew Macfadyen as Tom Wambsgans –

Alan Ruck as Connor Roy

Sarah Snook as Siobhan Roy

Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy

Kieran Culkin as Roman Roy

Alexander Skarsgård as Lukas Mattson

Nicholas Braun as Greg Hirsch

Hiam Abbass as Marcia Roy

Peter Friedman as Frank Vernon

Natalie Gold as Rava Roy

Rob Yang as Lawrence Yee

Dagmara Domińczyk as Karolina Novotney

Arian Moayed as Stewy Hosseini

J. Smith-Cameron as Gerri Kellman

Justine Lupe as Willa Ferreyra

David Rasche as Karl Muller

Fisher Stevens as Hugo Baker

And that’s everything we know so far about Succession. Stay tuned here in this space for more information about HBO Max’s upcoming series. We’ll update this article as soon as we learn more about the actual release date for Succession season 4, and for any additional story beats or cast information that might come up later on. For everything else on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and HBO Max, stick with ClutchPoints Entertainment.