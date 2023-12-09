Star Alcorn State quarterback Aaron Allen has declared for the 2024 NFL draft per an announcement on his social media accounts.

Star Alcorn State quarterback Aaron Allen announced on Saturday afternoon that he is declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft. Allen is a redshirt senior who transferred from Louisiana Tech in the 2022 season.

He said in his announcement,

“First and foremost, I want to thank God. I believe without him I am nothing and none of this would be possible. I also would like to take the time to thank my family for always supporting me through my entire journey.

To my coaches and teammates I thank you for placing confidence in me to continue to strive and be the best version of myself. All the memories we created throughout the years will never be forgotten. Lastly, I would like to thank every trainer who has ever spent time with me to work on my craft.

For my journey thus far hasn't been easy, but I have learned so much. My collegiate career has taught me to persevere through any storm and always keep going. No matter what the odds look like if you put the work in and believe in yourself. you will be on top in the end. I am excited for this next step and thankful for all of the upcoming opportunities.

With that being said, I am declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft.”

Chances make champions ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/aINKeFfVrE — Aaron Allen (@IceyAaron) December 9, 2023

Allen was a difference-maker for Alcorn in his two seasons with the team. In the 2022 season, he finished the season throwing for 1,424 yards and 8 touchdowns with 7 interceptions and averaged 178 yards per game. This season, he stepped up his level of play and finished the year with 2,265 yards and 15 touchdowns with 6 interceptions and averaged 205.9 yards per game. He led the Braves to a 7-4 season and the team was in contention to win the SWAC West division.

Allen is sure to be a standout prospect as an adept passer who should get significant consideration as a late-round draft pick or an undrafted free agent.