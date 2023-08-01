As anticipation builds for the upcoming 2023 NFL season, fantasy football enthusiasts are eagerly searching for the key players who can lead them to victory. One name that has been causing a stir in the fantasy football community is talented running back Alexander Mattison of the Minnesota Vikings. With the departure of Dalvin Cook, Mattison is now set to take on a more significant role in the offense. This makes him a prime candidate for fantasy football success. In this in-depth analysis, we will closely examine Mattison's performance in the 2022 season. We will also compare him to other players in his position, assess the Vikings' team outlook, and delve into his fantasy football prospects for the 2023 NFL season.

The 2022 NFL Season Performance

Throughout the 2022 NFL season, Mattison operated as the Vikings' RB2. He also had occasional touches at the goal line. Despite his limited opportunities, he demonstrated exceptional efficiency when carrying the ball. Mattison played all 17 games and had 74 carries for 283 yards. He also had five rushing touchdowns. Mattison's efficiency is a promising indicator of his potential fantasy football performance for the upcoming season. In 2023, he is expected to handle a larger share of the workload as the team's featured back.

Comparison to Other Players in the Same Position

In light of Cook's departure, Mattison's Average Draft Position (ADP) has been steadily rising in recent weeks. However, there remain some risks in selecting him early in the 2023 fantasy drafts. The primary concern lies in his lack of experience as the team's featured back for an entire season. Yet, it is crucial to recognize that Mattison has proven his ability to produce when given the opportunity. His impressive efficiency in the 2022 season provides a glimpse of the potential value he could bring to fantasy football managers in 2023. Right now, we would place him at around the middle of the pack in his position. He would be in the bottom half of the top 20 RBs, alongside guys like James Conner and Dameon Pierce.

Team Outlook

The Minnesota Vikings' campaign in the 2023-24 NFL season will be one to watch closely, especially for fantasy football enthusiasts. With Cook's departure, all eyes are on Alexander Mattison to fill the void and become the focal point of the Vikings' offense. This potential increase in touches and fantasy points could significantly impact his value for fantasy managers. Nevertheless, the risk lies in his untested ability to handle a full-season workload as the team's primary running back.

The Vikings' overall success in the upcoming season will also largely depend on how effectively they adapt to the changes in their backfield. That's in addition to how well head coach Kevin O'Connell and QB Kirk Cousins can lead the team. If Mattison can live up to his potential and the Vikings thrive under Cousins' leadership, the former's fantasy football outlook for 2023 could become extremely promising.

2023 Fantasy Outlook

As of now, the spotlight is squarely on Alexander Mattison as the lead running back for the Vikings. Despite his limited experience with under 10 games of 15-plus touches, Mattison has already displayed glimpses of his potential. His previous season's statistics highlight his efficiency and ability to capitalize on opportunities. However, it is important to acknowledge that his sporadic appearances in 2022 led to inconsistencies, including a high percentage of negative rush plays.

Moreover, Minnesota is expected to maintain a pass-heavy offensive strategy. This could potentially impact Mattison's touch numbers. Nonetheless, the coaching staff's comments during the offseason suggest that they intend to entrust Mattison with a significant workload similar to Cook's previous role. As a volume-dependent running back, Mattison is projected to be drafted between the 35th and 50th overall positions in most fantasy drafts.

Looking Ahead

In conclusion, Alexander Mattison's fantasy football outlook for the 2023 NFL season is undoubtedly promising. With the departure of Dalvin Cook, Mattison has a golden opportunity to step into a more prominent role within the Vikings' offense. This could lead to increased touches and fantasy points. Consequently, he could be a prime breakout candidate in 2023. Sure, there are risks associated with selecting Mattison early in the 2023 drafts due to his limited experience as a full-season starter. Still, his efficiency in 2022 hints at the tremendous potential he offers to fantasy football managers.

As the season approaches, closely monitor Mattison's performance and consider adding him to your fantasy football roster. He could be the breakout star that fantasy managers have been eagerly seeking for the 2023 NFL season. Of course, that's if he can consistently showcase the skills he displayed in 2022 and adapt well to the pressures of being the team's primary running back.