Generational talents are often the players that NFL franchises build on. It is seldom that the team crafts their team around positions outside of quarterbacks and wide receivers. The trend used of creating schematics around running backs is also getting phased out. Dalvin Cook slowly noticed this and opted to give teaming up with the New York Jets and Aaron Rodgers a shot. Although, the Minnesota Vikings were not left empty-handed with the departure as they can now develop Alexander Mattison.

The Vikings aim to stay competitive in the forthcoming NFL season. Despite Dalvin Cook leaving the squad, Minnesota's offensive coordinator, Wes Phillips, endorsed Alexander Mattison to be the next man up at the running back position. He gave his sentiments on the rising star's development, via Ben Goessling of Star Tribune

“I think he's proven it over his career, when he's gotten opportunities, and he's been very productive,” he said.

Wes Phillips also posits that flashes of greatness can be seen when observing Mattison's style of play.

“He just always knows what he's going to do. And then he's a talented back when he's running forward. He's got more wiggle than I think some people give him credit for. There are a lot of times where the free guy in the hole, the eighth guy, he made him miss last year, and then he made some plays in the passing game as well. So it was kind of a no-brainer for us to get Alex back,” he concluded.

Are the Vikings in complete control of their future after they lost a star RB to Aaron Rodgers and the Jets?