After spending the first six years of his NFL career with the Minnesota Vikings, Dalvin Cook saw his time come to an end with the team this offseason. However, Cook now admits that he saw the writing on the wall with the Vikings throughout last season.

Due to the Vikings' propensity to pass, Cook claims he knew his time was coming to an end in Minnesota as he was playing in 2022, via The Rich Eisen Show. With Cook wanting the ball in his hands, his pairing with the Vikings no longer made sense to the running back.

“I kind of knew it was coming during the season,” Cook said of his Vikings release. “The relationship of the run and the pass wasn't there all year. So it was like, I want to go somewhere to get the ball, and they want to get the ball out a lot, so it was something that was well needed for both of us, and I kind of knew it was coming during the season.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Cook went on to say that he has no hard feelings for the Vikings coaching staff or front office. However, he ultimately wanted to go where the scheme fit him better.

From Minnesota's point of view, they already had Alexander Mattison waiting in the wings. Perhaps they believe he will be a better scheme fit for the offense, leading to Cooks' release. Regardless, with Cook now gone, the Vikings' offense is poised to look much different.

Dalvin Cook was named to four Pro Bowls as a member of the Vikings. But even as he was putting up huge numbers in 2022, he knew he wasn't going to be in Minnesota much longer.