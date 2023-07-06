The Minnesota Vikings made the bold move to release star running back Dalvin Cook this offseason, which vaults fifth-year running back Alexander Mattison into the starting role for the first time in his career, and he opened up about the opportunity ahead.

“For me, it's a great opportunity to step into the role, the limelight and the position I've always dreamt of being in,” Alexander Mattison said, according to Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. “All the work I've put in to this point, all the work following in [Cook's] footsteps, side by side, challenging each other every day, prepared me for a moment like this where I can have the opportunity to seize what's in front of me.”

After trying to trade Dalvin Cook for much of the offseason and failing to do so, the Vikings decided to release the veteran running back. Mattison has been a reliable backup running back over the last few years behind Cook. The Vikings are displaying belief that Mattison will thrive after taking over the starting role.

Mattison believes that Cook will succeed with whatever team signs him this offseason, according to David Smith. There have been rumors that the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins are possible destinations for him. It will be interesting to see where Cook lands. The Jets and Dolphins are both teams that are ready to compete.

The Vikings are hoping to compete again in 2023 after making the playoffs in 2022, and Mattison will have a larger role this time around.