The Sumeru Akademiya Scribe Alhaitham is finally coming as a playable character in Genshin Impact Version 3.4! Read on for his skills, talents, materials, and more.

Alhaitham Details

“The current scribe of the Sumeru Akademiya. This title may sound very impressive, but it’s really because the Akademiya has a culture of using official titles to inflate one’s ego.”

“Admonishing Instruction” Alhaitham is a 5-star Dendro Sword character set to be playable on Genshin Impact Version 3.4. His Ascension Stat is Dendro DMG%, earning up to 28.8% on max Ascension. His birthday is currently unknown.

Alhaitham’s constellation is named Vultur Volans according to the official reveal, although in-game data suggests another name: Falco Caeli. He holds the position of Sumeru Akademiya Scribe, as those who are kept up to speed with the Archon Quest may already be aware.

Note that most of the information below did not come from an official source and are subject to changes. It may not exactly represent Alhaitham when he releases in Version 3.4.

Alhaitham Ascension Materials

To fully level Alhaitham from level 1 to 90, he requires the following materials. Note that not all of these are obtainable as of Genshin Impact Version 3.3, particularly the Sand Grease Pupa and Setekh Sandworm drop Pseudo-Stamens. Both of these materials are set to release along with Alhaitham on Version 3.4.

168 Sand Grease Pupa

Primary Ascension Materials (drops from Jadeplume Terrorshroom and Dendro Hypostasis): 1 Nagadus Emerald Sliver 9 Nagadus Emerald Fragment 9 Nagadus Emerald Chunk 6 Nagadus Emerald Gemstone

Eremite drops: 18 Faded Red Satin 30 Trimmed Red Silk 36 Rich Red Brocade

Setekh Sandworm drops: 46 Pseudo-Stamens

420,000 Mora

412 Hero’s Wit + 2 Wanderer’s Advice (or equivalent EXP)

Alhaitham Talent Materials

Each of Alhaitham’s three battle talents require the following materials to be upgraded to level 10. These are all farmable as per Genshin Impact Version 3.3.

Eremite drops: 6 Faded Red Satin 22 Trimmed Red Silk 31 Rich Red Brocade

Talent Level-Up Materials: 3 Teachings of Ingenuity 21 Guide to Ingenuity 38 Philosophies of Ingenuity

Shouki no Kami Weekly Boss Drops: 6 Mirror of Mushin

1 Crown of Insight

1.6525 million Mora

Alhaitham Skills

Normal Attack: Sword of Hetuvidya

Normal Attack

Performs up to 5 rapid strikes.

Charged Attack

Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to unleash 2 rapid sword strikes.

Plunging Attack

Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

Elemental Skill: Universality: An Elaboration on Form

Rushes forward, dealing Dendro DMG to nearby opponents when the rush ends, causing a Chisel-Light Mirror to form.

Holding this skill will cause it to behave differently.

Hold

Enters Aiming Mode to adjust the direction of Alhaitham’s rush attack.

Chisel-Light Mirror

When this skill is unleashed, Alhaitham will generate 1 Chisel-Light Mirror. If there are no Mirrors at this time, he will generate 1 additional Mirror. Chisel-Light Mirrors will have the following properties. When he possesses Chisel-Light Mirrors, Alhaitham’s Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attacks will be converted to Dendro DMG. This cannot be overridden. When attacks of the aforementioned kind hit opponents, the Chisel-Light Mirrors will unleash a Projection Attack that deals AoE Dendro DMG based on the number of Mirrors on the field. A total of 3 Chisel-Light Mirrors can exist at once. The Chisel-Light Mirrors will disappear one after the other over time, and will all disappear when Alhaitham leaves the field.



“Truth inherently exists amidst uncertainty. Even the greatest of scholars are not immune to error.”

The Rush Attack damage deals (196% ATK + 392% Elemental Mastery) at Talent level 1, (352.8% ATK + 705.6% Elemental Mastery) at Talent level 10, and (416.5% ATK + 833% Elemental Mastery) at Talent level 13.

The projection itself deals damage, depending on how many Chisel-Light Mirrors he has.

1 Mirror Projection Attack DMG lv1: 96% ATK + 192% Elemental Mastery lv10: 172.8% ATK + 345.6% Elemental Mastery lv13: 204% ATK + 408% Elemental Mastery

2 Mirror Projection Attack DMG lv1: 64% ATK + 128% Elemental Mastery lv10: 115.2% ATK + 230.4% Elemental Mastery lv13: 136% ATK + 272% Elemental Mastery

3 Mirror Projection Attack Damage lv1: 53.36% ATK + 106.72% Elemental Mastery lv10: 96.05% ATK + 192.1% Elemental Mastery lv13: 113.39% ATK + 226.78% Elemental Mastery



Each of the stacks fall off after 4 seconds. The cooldown of this skill is 18 seconds.

Elemental Burst: Particular Field: Fetters of Phenomena

Creates a Particular Binding Field and deals multiple instances of AoE Dendro DMG.

If Chisel-Light Mirrors exist when this ability is unleashed, all such Mirrors will be consumed and increase the number of damage instances dealt.

2s after this ability is unleashed, new Chisel-Light Mirrors are generated for Alhaitham based on the number of Mirrors consumed:

If no Mirrors were consumed, 3 will be generated.

If 1 Mirror was consumed, 2 will be generated.

If 2 Mirrors were consumed, 1 will be generated.

If 3 Mirrors were consumed, none will be generated.

“If a researcher makes wisdom their goal, then they should be prepared to make an enemy of every word they read. Only then can they avoid bias.”

Each instance of damage deals (121.6% ATK + 243.2% Elemental Mastery) at level 1, (218.88% ATK + 437.76% Elemental Mastery) at level 10, and (258.4% ATK + 516.8% Elemental Mastery).

If no Mirrors are consumed, the Elemental Burst will deal 4 instances of damage. Each Mirror consumed will add 2 instances each, up to a maximum of 10 total.

The cooldown for the Burst is 18 seconds, and it costs 70 Energy to cast.

Passive Skills

Non-Combat Talent

When Alhaitham crafts Weapon Ascension Materials, he has a 10% chance to receive double the product.

Four-Causal Correction

When Alhaitham’s Charged and Plunging Attacks hit opponents, they will create 1 Chisel-Light Mirror. This effect can be triggered once every 12s.

Mysteries Laid Bare

Each point of Alhaitham’s Elemental Mastery will increase the DMG dealt by Projection Attacks and Particular Field: Fetters of Phenomena by 0.1%.

The maximum DMG increase for both these abilities is 100%.

Alhaitham Constellations

Intuition

When the rush attack of Universality: An Elaboration on Form hits opponents, a special Projection Attack will be launched that deals 360% of Alhaitham’s ATK + 720% of his Elemental Mastery as AoE Dendro DMG.

This is considered Elemental Skill DMG and can be triggered once every 12s.

Debate

When a Projection Attack hits an opponent, Universality: An Elaboration on Form‘s CD is decreased by 1s. This effect can be triggered once every 1s.

Negation

Increases the Level of Universality: An Elaboration on Form by 3.

Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Elucidation

When Particular Field: Fetters of Phenomena is unleashed, the following effects will become active based on the number of Chisel-Light Mirrors consumed and created this time around: Each Mirror consumed will increase the Elemental Mastery of all your other party members by 30 for 15s. Each Mirror generated will grant Alhaitham a 10% Dendro DMG Bonus for 15s.



Sagacity

Increases the Level of Particular Field: Fetters of Phenomena by 3.

Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Validity

If Alhaitham creates a Chisel-Light Mirror when their numbers have already maxed out, then each excess Chisel-Light Mirror will increase his CRIT Rate by 10% and CRIT DMG by 70% for 6s.

If this effect is triggered again during its initial duration, the duration of the buff will increase by 6s.

Other Alhaitham Details

Alhaitham’s special dish is called Ideal Circumstance, made by cooking Shahrizabz Meat Stew with him.

Effect: Restores 40% of Max HP and an additional 2,350 HP to the selected character.

Restores 40% of Max HP and an additional 2,350 HP to the selected character. Description: Alhaitham’s specialty. A dish through the fusion of vegetables and meat prepared in a patterned frying pan. Improvements were made to the recipe, making it taste quite different from the original dish. The words on the food mean “contemplation.” In the words of the creator: “Ideally, everyone should be capable of contemplation, but practically, it doesn’t seem very possible.”

The name of his default outfit, as well as its description, is currently unknown.

He is voiced by Nazeeh Tarsha on the English voiceover, while Umehara Yuuichirou provides his Japanese voice.

HoYoverse Introduction

“I can’t deny that he’s very smart. However, it’s a shame that a man of such talent only pays attention to the truth itself and not to the people around him. Or perhaps this is due to an extraordinary sense of individualism, which causes a lot of problems. For example, he doesn’t seem to respect his seniors… Of course, I’m not referring to myself specifically.”

– Kaveh