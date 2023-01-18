Alhaitham is a new 5-star character who arrived in Genshin Impact version 3.4. This “feeble scholar” from the Academia has been part of the Traveler’s journey ever since they set foot in Sumeru. Now, players can roll to add the sword-wielding Dendro character to their team. In this Genshin Impact Guide, we will be discussing Alhaitham, his abilities, weapon, and artifact build, as well as his ideal team compositions.

Alhaitham Abilities Overview

Elemental Skill – Universality: An Elaboration on Form

Rushes forward, dealing Dendro DMG to nearby opponents when the rush ends, causing a Chisel-Light Mirror to form.

Holding this skill will cause it to behave differently.

Hold

Enters Aiming Mode to adjust the direction of Alhaitham’s rush attack.

Chisel-Light Mirror

When this skill is unleashed, Alhaitham will generate 1 Chisel-Light Mirror. If there are no Mirrors at this time, he will generate 1 additional Mirror. Chisel-Light Mirrors will have the following properties:

·When he possesses Chisel-Light Mirrors, Alhaitham’s Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attacks will be converted to Dendro DMG. This cannot be overridden.

·When attacks of the aforementioned kind hit opponents, the Chisel-Light Mirrors will unleash a Projection Attack that deals AoE Dendro DMG based on the number of Mirrors on the field.

·A total of 3 Chisel-Light Mirrors can exist at once.

·The Chisel-Light Mirrors will disappear one after the other over time, and will all disappear when Alhaitham leaves the field.

Elemental Burst – Particular Field: Fetters of Phenomena

Creates a Particular Binding Field and deals multiple instances of AoE Dendro DMG. If Chisel-Light Mirrors exist when this ability is unleashed, all such Mirrors will be consumed and increase the number of DMG instances dealt. 2s after this ability is unleashed, if 0/1/2/3 Mirrors were consumed, Alhaitham will generate 3/2/1/0 new Mirrors in turn.

The Elemental Skill, as well as the Elemental Burst, have led people to give Alhaitham the nickname “Dendro Keqing”, and it’s understandable why. They both have a rush/blink attack that deals elemental damage. Their Elemental Skill infuses their Normal attacks with their respective elements. Their Elemental Bursts are basically the same, dealing a lot of elemental damage in a large idea. However, I believe that there’s more to him than that.

For starters, the Elemental Skill doesn’t just infuse your Normal Attacks. It also deals additional instances of elemental damage. Not only that, but it also empowers your Elemental Burst, making you deal even more elemental damage. The sheer amount of Dendro damage that Alhaitham can dish out in a short amount of time can theoretically rival the damage output of currently available Dendro characters.

Alhaitham Build Guide: Best Weapons for Alhaitham

Light of Foliar Incision: CRIT Rate is increased by 4%/5%/6%/7%/8%. After Normal Attacks deal Elemental DMG, the Foliar Incision effect will be obtained, increasing DMG dealt by Normal Attacks and Elemental Skills by 120%/150%/180%/210%/240% of Elemental Mastery. This effect will disappear after 28 DMG instances or 12s. You can obtain Foliar Incision once every 12s.

This sword is especially good for Alhaitham, as Dendro is primarily an Elemental Reaction element. Since you will be building Elemental Mastery on Alhaitham for the Reactions, it will work in tandem with the weapon’s skills. Alhaitham will mostly be using his Normal Attacks and Elemental Skills while on the field, so the increased damage will definitely help increase his DPS. The Crit Damage substat is also a plus, especially if you have good Crit Rate% values on your artifacts.

Harbinger of Dawn: When HP is above 90%, increases CRIT Rate by 14%/17.5%/21%/24.5%/28%.

This sword is a good free option as you will most likely have an R5 of this in your inventory. You’ll be using this sword primarily for its Crit Damage substat, although the Crit Rate% bonus is also good. The only problem would be having to keep your Alhaitham’s HP above 90%, especially if you use Bloom as your main source of Elemental Reaction damage.

Iron Sting: Dealing Elemental DMG increases all DMG by 6%/7.5%/9%/10.5%/12% for 6s. Max 2 stacks. Can only occur once every 1s.

If you want to maximize the amount of damage your Elemental Skill and Burst Deals, while also increasing the damage you deal with your Normal Attacks, this is a good craftable option. The Elemental Mastery also helps out with your Elemental Reactions

Alhaitham Build Guide: Best Artifacts for Alhaitham

Deepwood Memories

2-Piece: Dendro DMG Bonus +15%

4-Piece: After Elemental Skills or Bursts hit opponents, the targets’ Dendro RES will be decreased by 30% for 8s. This effect can be triggered even if the equipping character is not on the field.

The 4-piece bonus of Deepwood Memories will help a lot in increasing your damage after using your Elemental Skills. It does this by lowering the enemy’s Dendro RES, allowing you to deal even more damage to them. This makes it the best artifact set for Alhaitham. The other Dendro artifacts are better of for your supporting Dendro characters.

Alhaitham Best Team Compositions

Nahida Spread and Hyperbloom

This composition involves Alhaitham, Nahida, Xingqiu, and Shinobu. Nahida will give Alhaitham additional Elemental Mastery, which will increase his Elemental Skill and Burst damage, as well as increase the Spread and Hyperbloom damage. Shinobu and Xingqiu will be the off-field supports, providing healing, as well as the Hydro and Electro applications for the Spread and Hyperbloom reactions.

Budget Spread and Hyperbloom

This composition is similar to the above composition, but with characters that players will definitely have access to. Fischl, Collei, and Barbara are all characters the player can get for free, and will do almost the same job as those above. Fischl’s Oz will provide the off-field electro application for the team. Barbara will provide the healing, as well as the Hydro application. Collei will give the Dendro resonance, as well as some off-field Dendro applications.

Summary:

Alhaitham is, personally, one of the better Dendro DPS characters in Genshin Impact. Don’t let players who call him “Dendro Keqing” stop you from rolling for him if you want. With the proper team, as well as good gameplay sense, you will be able to deal loads of damage with him.

That’s all for our guide on Alhaitham’s best weapon and artifact builds in Genshin Impact. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.