He made it clear that he had no problem.

Swizz Beatz was more than cool with his wife Alicia Keys' performance with Usher at the Super Bowl halftime show. The supportive husband is totally defending her against the haters with an Instagram post.

The uproar from some viewers was due to a duet between Keys and Usher performing If I Ain't Got You and My Boo during the spectacular performance. Though it sounded great, there was a moment when Usher wrapped his arms around Keys, almost as if they were a couple.

That gave people the wrong idea that more than singing was up between the two. However, Beatz isn't having it.

In an Instagram post, he defended his Grammy-winning wife with a lengthy gripe full of support. And to see Giants in Brooklyn…

Swizz Beatz post defending Alicia Keys

It included photos of Keys in her red attire at the Super Bowl. One pic shows her and Usher, obviously friendly with each other — but that's all.

Beatz said, “Y'all talking about the wrong damn thing!!! y'all don't see that amazing dress covering the entire damn stadium.”

He added a lightning bolt emoji and more.

“Tonight's performance was nothing but amazing with 2 amazing Giants!” he added. “Congrats @usher and my love @aliciakeys that song is a classic (heart emoji) We don't do negative vibes on this side we make history (peace emoji) Go see GIANTS at @brooklynmuseum it's open until July blessings (prayer emojis).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swizz Beatz (@therealswizzz)

Swizz has been married to Keys since 2010, HipHopDX reports. As for her collab with Usher, they worked together on My Boo (and others), so there's a long history there of two musicians getting along.

Lots of posts have surfaced about the performance. Here are a handful of them…

Apparently Usher has no respect for a married woman (Alicia Keys)! I’ve seen all kinds of comments even big fans expressing dismay and disgust over Usher’s behavior! Whoever is in charge of Super Bowl halftime entertainment must be a major pervert and into the occult! pic.twitter.com/w5c98R1g2j — Texas 🇺🇸 (@MustangMan_TX) February 12, 2024

Swizz Beatz when he see Alicia Keys and Usher pic.twitter.com/M5F3Y1HHZG — Aye Yo B (@BeSmoove7) February 12, 2024

Swizz Beatz watching Alicia Keys and Usher in his booth pic.twitter.com/mtHClX5ItL — lodyy🚶🏾‍♂️ (@lodyknowss) February 12, 2024

And, in case you missed the performance, here's a clip.

usher and alicia keys performing ‘my boo’ at the halftime pic.twitter.com/QtfesJrKhb — vids that go hard (@vidsthatgohard) February 12, 2024

Whatever thoughts are on Usher and Alicia Keys' performance, it doesn't matter. Swizz Beatz isn't losing any sleep over it, and the Super Bowl halftime performance was amazing. I'm sure this isn't the last time we'll see Usher and Keys collab.