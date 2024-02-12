What the Super Bowl 58 matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs in terms of scoring in the first half, Usher more than made up for it with an incredibly electric halftime performance. Fans immediately went bonkers on every social media app once the RNB superstar appeared on stage, and everyone just seemed to have completely lost it when the guest stars started appearing.

Alicia Keys stole the show for a bit when she sang “My Boo” with Usher. Every millenial must have been smiling ear to ear when the two showed they still got that chemistry.

“#Usher performing My Boo with Alicia Keys at the Super Bowl History. Both of them hold the record for the biggest first week sales for a man and woman in R&B in history. Usher 1.1 million with Confessions and Alicia Keys 742,000 for As I Am. R&B ROYALTY FOR SHO #UsherBowl,” said @JaytMusiq.

Usher did not forget to bring his major hits, and everyone loved that as well.

“#Usher came and did EVERYTHING he said he was gonna do!!!!!! The undisputed KING of R&B, and the BEST male performer of his generation!!!!!!!!!! PERIOD!!!!!! #HalftimeShow,” said @anseldeangelo.

RECOMMENDED
Usher, Trae Young, Super Bowl, 49ers, Chiefs
Trae Young, NBA stars react to Usher's epic NFL Super Bowl Halftime Show

Jackson Stone ·

Jackson State's Sonic Boom of the South performed alongside Usher in the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show in an epic moment.
Sonic Boom of the South performs with Usher during Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show

Randall Barnes ·

49ers' Deebo Samuel with several question marks above his head
49ers' Deebo Samuel returns to game after suffering hamstring injury

Matt Wadleigh ·

Ludacris and Lil Jon also helped Usher send Las Vegas into a full-blown pandemonium when they appeared on stage for “YEAH.” Many predicted and expected Ludacris and Lil Jon as the surprise Usher guests at Super Bowl 58, and they all did not disappoint.

Usher's performance will be talked about for days, and it also has the potential to be considered one of the best not just in recent memory, but ever.