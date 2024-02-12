Usher brought the house down no doubt.

What the Super Bowl 58 matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs in terms of scoring in the first half, Usher more than made up for it with an incredibly electric halftime performance. Fans immediately went bonkers on every social media app once the RNB superstar appeared on stage, and everyone just seemed to have completely lost it when the guest stars started appearing.

Alicia Keys stole the show for a bit when she sang “My Boo” with Usher. Every millenial must have been smiling ear to ear when the two showed they still got that chemistry.

“#Usher performing My Boo with Alicia Keys at the Super Bowl History. Both of them hold the record for the biggest first week sales for a man and woman in R&B in history. Usher 1.1 million with Confessions and Alicia Keys 742,000 for As I Am. R&B ROYALTY FOR SHO #UsherBowl,” said @JaytMusiq.

Tom DuBois singing Usher on Boondocks still kills me to this day pic.twitter.com/Q3AEa5WqzC — Blake Garman (@FrostedBlakes34) February 12, 2024

Usher did not forget to bring his major hits, and everyone loved that as well.

“#Usher came and did EVERYTHING he said he was gonna do!!!!!! The undisputed KING of R&B, and the BEST male performer of his generation!!!!!!!!!! PERIOD!!!!!! #HalftimeShow,” said @anseldeangelo.

Usher performing Confessions, Burn, and U Got It Bad consecutively during this halftime performance pic.twitter.com/m0iMCWbvsl — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) February 12, 2024

Ludacris and Lil Jon also helped Usher send Las Vegas into a full-blown pandemonium when they appeared on stage for “YEAH.” Many predicted and expected Ludacris and Lil Jon as the surprise Usher guests at Super Bowl 58, and they all did not disappoint.

Ludacris pops out to perform “YEAH” during Usher’s #SuperBowl performance pic.twitter.com/Tt5titsaKa — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) February 12, 2024

Usher's performance will be talked about for days, and it also has the potential to be considered one of the best not just in recent memory, but ever.