Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He covers all combat sports, from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advice or some breaking news, Garrett is your guy.

Aljamain Sterling has been one of the most dominant champions in UFC bantamweight history but he feels he gets no love from UFC President Dana White even after accepting to fight Sean O’Malley in just three months after defending his title against Henry Cejudo at UFC 288 on May 6th.

Aljamain Sterling wants his due from Dana White. pic.twitter.com/l732Wl78hM — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) May 22, 2023

Sterling has been the most active champion in the history of the bantamweight division. He defended his belt three times in just 13 months since April 2022. His fight against Sean O’Malley at UFC 292 on August 19th would be it make it four title defenses in less than one and a half years.

Even though Sterling has been a company man putting his body on the line for the company as well as the fans, he believes he deserves a lot more respect than what the UFC brass are giving him.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I’m not asking for much. If you want me to give you the carfax, I’ll give you the motherf**king carfax. Don’t play with my name bro, if we’re going to do this together, let’s get on the same page, and let’s do this sh*t the right way.”

This would be the fastest turnaround for any champion this year but given how Sterling has some lingering injuries Dana White is still a bit skeptical of him making it to the octagon in August. The way that Sterling has shown up time and time again whenever the UFC calls him, he is more than deserving of the respect he is seeking.

Let’s if Sterling finally gets the respect and recognition he deserves if he beats the UFC’s golden boy “Suga” Sean O’Malley at UFC 292 on August 19th.