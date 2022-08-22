‘All good news’: Kayvon Thibodeaux injury update after dirty block in Giants’ preseason win over Bengals

New York Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux left Sunday’s preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals after injuring his knee on a rather dirty cut block by tight end Thaddeus Moss. A cart came out for Thibodeaux, but he waved it off and limped off the field and into the medical tent. The youngster ultimately left the stadium without assistance and without a limp.

“I’m good. I’ll be back. All good news,” Kayvon Thibodeaux said, per Paul Schwartz of the New York Post.

The Giants’ No. 5 overall pick will undergo more medical testing on Monday, but it seems as if he avoided a major injury after it initially looked bad. Monday morning brought more news suggesting this injury isn’t too bad, though the news on rookie Darrian Beavers isn’t as promising:

As we wait on official diagnosis on Kayvon Thibodeaux, and nothing I've heard yet alters the feeling when we left the stadium … Not great optimism for Darrian Beavers' knee injury. Giants bracing for confirmation of significant injury that'll sideline promising rookie. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) August 22, 2022

While the Beavers injury is a bummer, the Kayvon Thibodeaux update is good to see, and hopefully the official update from the team confirms the positivity.

New York is banking a lot on Thibodeaux being an impact player on defense to help turn things around. The Giants have only been to the playoffs once since beating Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl to cap off the 2011 season, and that came in the 2016 season when they got smoked by the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card Round. Since that ugly loss, New York has won just 22 games.

The Giants now have a whole new regime in place led by Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll, who both came over from the Buffalo Bills. Kayvon Thibodeaux was the first draft pick of this new front office. Let’s hope he’ll be ready to go for Week 1 of the regular season.