Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers can redeem limited-time Mystery Gift codes to claim promotional Pokemon and various items and here’s how to get them. All the codes will be available for taking during the month of January.

Mystery Gifts are offered by The Pokemon Company to give back to the community with exciting freebies in the form of rare Pokemon and exclusive limited-edition items for players to claim. These will help them prepare for their Pokemon journey or help them complete their Pokedex in no time. All they have to do is have an internet connection on their devices and redeem the Mystery Gift codes given. Here is a step by step

How to redeem Mystery Gift Codes in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Redeeming these mystery gift codes in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is pretty much straightforward. Like some of the earlier versions, you can only get all your freebies when you get to a point in the game. In Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, you have to reach the first Pokemon Center in Los Platos where you will be able to claim all the rewards you’ve redeemed with the mystery gift codes. You need to talk to the Pokemon Center staff and you may now claim all your Mystery Gifts. Here’s a more detailed step by step instructions for redeeming the codes. After opening Pokemon Scarlet or Violet, open the game menu Select ‘Poke Portal‘ on the right side of the menu. Select the ‘Mystery Gift‘ option found on the bottom of the menu. Choose which method you want to use to receive a gift. This will vary depending on the available method. In this case, you will be given a code so select the ‘Get With Code/Password‘ option. You can now claim your gift to enjoy. Once you’ve claimed the code, the claimed Pokemon will be added to your Party or your Pokemon Boxes if there is no available room in your party. If you’ve claimed any items, they will be sent straight to your Bag for your usage.

Active Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Mystery Gift codes

There are currently five mystery gift codes for Trainers to redeem in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Here is a list of all the codes that are available for redeeming:

CODE REWARD EXPIRATION DATE T0KUSE1STUDY Ability Capsule February 28, 2023 READY4RA1D 20,000 League Points January 31, 2023 HAJ1ME0R1G1NAL 10x Peanut Butter / 10x Proscuitto / 10x Hamburger / 10x Cream Cheese / 10x Noodles / 10x Rice January 31, 2023 Pre-Order Bonus(user-specific code) Adventure Set(Potion x10, Full Heal x5, Revive x3, Ether x3, Rare Candy x1, Nugget x1) January 31, 2023 Pre-Order Bonus(Get via Internet) Flying Tera Type Pikachu March 7, 2023

The T0KUSE1STUDY code was found by Serebii and gives the player an Ability Capsule. It will expire on February 28, 2023.

Some of the codes will give you items to benefit you in raids and your Pokemon journey, while other will give materials that would help you get the best possible Pokemon you want in your team by adjusting their Tera type. Not only that, you will also get ingredients to craft most of the Sandwich recipes in the game. They both expire on January 31, 2023.

The Pre-Order bonus will end on March 7, 2023 so be sure to claim it before it expires. The Adventure Set as well as Flying Tera Type Pikachu will be the items redeemable for the Pre-Order bonus.

These are limited-time Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Mystery Gift codes that can be claimed in January 2023 so be sure to claim yours immediately!

Here are also the codes that have already expired.

Full list of expired Mystery Gift codes

CODE REWARD EXPIRATION DATE G0FR1ENDLYSH0P A Comet Shard, a Star Piece, or Stardust Already Expired BEFASH10NLEADER A Comet Shard, a Star Piece, or Stardust Already Expired ENJ0YG0URUMET A Comet Shard, a Star Piece, or Stardust Already Expired MAKEWA2AMACH1NE A Comet Shard, a Star Piece, or Stardust Already Expired HAPPYH0L1DAYS 50 Tera Ice Shards Already Expired SANDW1CH A random set of sandwich ingredients Already Expired BANANACREAM A random set of sandwich ingredients Already Expired HAMCHEESE A random set of sandwich ingredients Already Expired SALTV1NEGAR A random set of sandwich ingredients Already Expired PEANUTBUTTER A random set of sandwich ingredients Already Expired LETTUCEBAC0N A random set of sandwich ingredients Already Expired T0MAT0SL1CE A random set of sandwich ingredients Already Expired

If you see something you like on the list of expired codes, these gifts will sometimes come back again in the near future so always look out in this guide for more updates on all the codes redeemable for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

