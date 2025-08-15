Offset is taking accountability for his previous relationship with Cardi B.

The rappers got married in 2017 and share three children: Kulture, Wave, and Blossom. Cardi filed for divorce for the first time in 2020 and then again in 2024.

In a conversation with Ebro, Offset admitted that he messed up in their relationship.

“I f—ed up… I gotta acknowledge that and then get back on the journey,” the Migos rapper said. “I’ve accepted the actions I’ve done to cause certain situations to happen.”

Cardi has yet to respond, but the comment section had mixed reactions to Offset's confession.

“And 10 minutes later he’ll be sneak dissin,” one fan wrote.

“Good for him but you put that woman through unnecessary drama and all she did was love you. Make peace and let her live,” another fan commented.

A fan responded to Offset, saying that they hope the rapper's intentions are pure. “I hope he ACTUALLY is taking accountability… now stop taking shots at the lady and coo parent correctly.”

A fan added that Offset is just trying to save face. “TRANSLATION: I thought I was bigger than the program, and it's affecting my pockets! His PR team is good lol.”

Cardi B moves with Stefon Diggs

Since Offset and Cardi parted ways, she has been dating New England Patriots star, Stefon Diggs. The couple went Instagram in June after months of speculation about their romance. They have so far been spotted at an NBA game, in Paris where the athlete rented her a castle, and on a yacht in Miami. Cardi recently shared a photo of them having dinner seemingly in response to Offset going viral for throwing shade at their relationship.

However, Offset shared that he won't be trashing Cardi on his new album, Kiari, which is set to be released on Aug. 2.

“It’s therapy. I ain’t doing that on the album. The shots, I ain’t doing that,” he claimed on Joe Budden's podcast. “I might speak on life situations, but I’m not doing that. That ain’t the way to do it. There’s too much involved, family, kids. That s—t gonna be lame 10 years from now. I ain’t on that, but I’ll be expressing some feelings of how I feel about certain things.”

It's unclear when Diggs and Cardi started dating but the rapper and NFL star started fueling romance rumors in the fall of 2024. The rapper got candid about her previous dating experience before dating Diggs.

“I don't think people understand how tired I was. How tired, how mentally drained I was,” she told her fans on X last month seemingly speaking on her relationship with Offset. “Drained, drained, drained. Couldn't eat. I was getting frequent headaches. I was literally losing my mind.”

While dating is a new for the rapper she is making the best of her time with the New England Patriots star.

“Dating is new to me,” and “it took a long time for me to open up to somebody,” she said.

Kiari is set to drop next Friday and Cardi is gearing up for her highly-anticipated sophomore album Am I the Drama? on Sept. 19.