By Zen Angeles · 2 min read

With the end of the year upon us, Pokemon TCG Sword & Shield will also culminate its set for one last expansion entitled Crown Zenith, but first, we have Ultra Premium Collections out for purchase. Some Pokemon TCG players look for ways to pimp up their deck to add rare and unique cards to their collections. The Ultra Premium boxes from Pokemon TCG Sword & Shield expansion can help boost up that collection with new great additional cards.

There are now a total of 4 Packages, with the recent addition of the new Charizard Collection, any player can purchase. Here are the following Ultra Premium Collections, which are just released or still available for purchase and how much most of them cost:

These Ultra Premium Collection boxes comes with different contents such as limited edition premium cards as well as accessories such as limited edition coins, playmats, dice sets and many more. Imaging playing on a local game store or even in a tournament where you will be remembered as one of the players with a pimped out deck that will standout from others. Of course, they will add a handful of booster packs in addition to your collection so you will also have a chance at rare cards on each expansion.

Unlike most of Pokemon TCG products like Booster Boxes and other usual accessories and products found in the h, these products aren’t released as frequently as the others. They are most of the time part of an event on Pokemon TCG or something like an anniversary or the beginning/end of a generation, which suits the nearing end of Gen 8 installment of Pokemon TCG. It is even possible that another Ultra Premium Collection will be released during the final expansion of Pokemon TCG Sword & Shield, Crown Zenith. We have yet to hear if this will actually become available in the following years but for now these products will be available for purchase.

