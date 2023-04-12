Actress Amanda Bynes just got released from a Southern California mental hospital after more than three weeks of treatment. The She’s the Man star was placed on a 5150 hold after she was reportedly found wandering around downtown Los Angeles naked and alone when she came out of a psychotic episode. The hold was extended so that Bynes could focus on her mental health in the hospital, TMZ reports.

According to sources close to Amanda Bynes, they let the former Nickelodeon star go after both she and the medical staff determined she was ready to resume her day-to-day life. The 37-year-old will undergo outpatient treatment as she resumes normal activities, but she will live in her own home and maintain much of the independence she earned after nine years in a conservatorship.

Bynes previously spoke about battling drug addiction to Adderall, and in 2014, she claimed on Twitter that she received a diagnosis of bipolar affective disorder and manic depression. However, she later walked back on the statement.

In March 2022, they released Bynes from a conservatorship after nine years with her parents’ support. This is what pop star Britney Spears had to endure with her father, and the world has since seen how it affected her. Despite her recent psychiatric episode, Bynes’ parents reportedly said they are not considering another conservatorship, calling the situation an “anomaly.”

Bynes has had a tumultuous public life in recent years, including several legal issues and public breakdowns. However, fans and supporters are hoping that she can continue to make progress in her mental health journey and maintain her newfound independence.