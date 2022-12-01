Published December 1, 2022

By Jesseyriche Cortez · 5 min read

Amazon recently announced the free games that players can get through their Amazon Prime Gaming subscription for December 2022.

Before I list down the free games coming to Amazon Prime Gaming subscribers, let me give a little background to the service. Prime Gaming is a service that comes free to any Amazon Prime subscriber. Every month, Amazon announces a list of games that these subscribers can own forever. These games range in genre and age, so this is a good chance to play games outside of what those players usually play.

For December 2022, the free games that Amazon Prime Gaming subscribers will get are the following:

Quake: Quake is a fast-paced, first-person shooter from 1996. When I say fast-paced, I’m being serious. Quake is one of the most famous first-person shooters ever made, partly because of just how fast the players are, and how quick matches last. This game has both a single-player and a multiplayer component. The single-player campaign consists of four episodes with seven to eight levels each. The multiplayer component lets players either go through the campaign in co-op or fight each other in arena fights. This is actually how Quake got famous, with the extremely fast-paced fights. This game is good for those who want a very straightforward shooter game.

Rose Riddle 2: Werewolf Shadow: In this game, players must accomplish various objectives to obtain clues to stop a crime waiting to happen. The game is mostly a time and resource management game, where players must manage what they have to accomplish the objectives. It’s a nice game to relax to, although the developers describe the game as a “suspenseful but fun detective story”.

The Amazing American Circus: Surprisingly, this is a deck-building game, where players must build a deck of unique cards. You as the player duel against the audience. Using your deck, you must carry out a performance that will chase away the audience’s boredom, and try to create the best circus show on Earth. Other than the deck-building aspect, players must also manage resources and time, as you also have to manage the circus itself. This is a good game for those who want to challenge themselves.

Banners of Ruin: This game is a roguelite deck-building game. That is, your personal progress resets whenever you experience defeat, but some upgrades carry over. This allows for a lot of replayability, as there are six races for players to pick from in this game. Each race has its own strengths and weaknesses, so players can change up their playstyle a lot. There are also branching paths in this game, as players face decisions in their travels. These branches change your run, either positively or negatively. If you like the uncertainty that roguelite games bring, then this game may be to your liking.

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons: This is a unique game in that you take control of two characters at the same time. You will, however, need to use a controller, as you use half of the controller to control each character. Basically, as the developers describe it, this game is a “co-op play in single player mode”. You will be controlling two brothers and will have to use both of them to solve the game’s various puzzles and boss fights. Let’s hope your hand-eye coordination is good for this game.

Spinch: Spinch is a very simple 2D platformer. However, I say simple, but there’s a reason why the game has the “Psychidelic” tag on Steam. The game’s visuals are very colorful, sometimes even too colorful. You will have to explore very different landscapes, climb platforms, run from danger, and more. The game’s fast speed encourages speedrunning, and also makes things just a little more, for lack of a better word, overwhelming. However, this is not a bad thing, as that’s really the point of the game. If you’re interested in trying out a suspicious-looking but fun game, then this is for you.

Desert Child: Desert Child follows the story of a young, broke, and hungry hoverbike racer. After the government announces that tickets to Mars will increase in price, you decide to do everything you can to get one. As Earth is slowly approaching destruction, you must do anything and everything to get a ticket. This includes simple jobs like delivering pizzas and joining races, as well as more dangerous ones like collecting gun parts and hunting bounties. Nothing will get in the way of you getting out of Earth. If you want a game with a simple plot, but very engaging gameplay, then try this one out.

Doors: Paradox: This game is about doors. I’m not even kidding. It’s a game that revolves around you opening various hand-crafted 3D doors. Each door is a puzzle, which you have to solve in order to open the door. This could include passwords, gears, treasure, and more. It’s very relaxing, however, so you can take your time to solve each puzzle. This is a great way to end your day if all you want to do is just solve puzzles and open doors.

And that’s all for the free games players can get this December 2022 using their Amazon Prime Gaming subscription. If you are interested in trying out a subscription for yourself, then you can go to Amazon’s official gaming hub. You can start a 7-day free trial, after which you will need to pay $5.99 monthly. If you want to stay updated on the latest gaming news, you can also check out our gaming news articles.