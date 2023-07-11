All Twitter can talk about in the pop culture sphere is the upcoming Barbie-Oppenheimer double feature — dubbed “Barbenheimer” by some. AMC Theatres announced the number of AMC Stubs members who booked tickets for the highly-anticipated double feature and the number may surprise you.

AMC Theatres announced (via Variety) that over 20,000 AMC Stubs members secured tickets to see both Barbie and Oppenheimer on the same day. “That more than 20,000 moviegoers have already made plans and purchased tickets to see Barbie and Oppenheimer on the same day is a great sign that the growing online conversation around seeing both of these incredible films is turning into ticket sales,” said Elizabeth Frank — executive VP of worldwide programming and chief content officer of AMC Theatres — in a statement.

She continued, “Just as exciting, with 10 days to go until these movies open, this may only be the beginning. From Friday to today, we saw a 33% increase in the number of guests who decided to create their own double feature by purchasing tickets to see both movies on the same day. We are thrilled to see this momentum.”

Barbie tells the story of its titular doll (Margot Robbie) and Ken (Ryan Gosling) as they embark on a journey of self-discovery after they are kicked out of Barbie Land. Dua Lipa, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, and Emma Mackey play different versions of Barbie, while Kingsley Ben-Adir, John Cena, and Simu Liu all play various versions of Ken.

Oppenheimer is Christopher Nolan's latest historical drama. This film stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, the physicist who helped develop the world's first nuclear weapons. Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Puth, Rami Malek, and more also star in the film.

Whatever you decide to see first, I'm sure that AMC Theatres and other theater chains are thrilled to see audiences willing to go back to theaters for both Barbie and Oppenheimer.

Barbie and Oppenheimer will be released on July 21.