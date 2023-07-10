The pop culture phenomenon that is “Barbenheimer” — the internet's name for July 21 weekend when Barbie and Oppenheimer both open — has taken social media by storm. Cillian Murphy, who stars in Christopher Nolan's latest epic, has dished on the hype for “Barbenheimer.”

In an interview with Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia, Murphy said, “I can't wait to see Barbie. I love Margot Robbie, I love Ryan Gosling, I want to see them now!”

He continued by acknowledging “Barbenheimer” but also saying he doesn't want to choose a side. “I don't know what the debate is about, the political turra, although it's not that I have an overwhelming opinion about it either,” he confessed.

His solution? Just do a double feature! “My advice would be for people to go see both [Oppenheimer and Barbie], on the same day. If they are good films, that is what the cinema wins,” he said.

Cillian Murphy has worked with Christopher Nolan on a ton of projects dating back to Batman Begins (2005). In Oppenheimer, he plays the titular J. Robert Oppenheimer — the physicist who developed the first nuclear weapons. The film features a large ensemble of acclaimed actors. Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, and Rami Malek are just a few of the names included on the cast list.

Barbie is a contrast from Oppenheimer and looks to be a lot more vibrant and fun — a nice alternative to the historical epic that Nolan's film will be. It follows the titular doll (played by Margot Robbie) on a journey to find true happiness along with Ken (Ryan Gosling).

Oppenheimer and Barbie will be released on July 21.