The first trailer for Alex Garland's latest film, Civil War, shows an America in chaos as war erupts all over the country.

Director Alex Garland has never been one to shy away from dark themes and stories, and the trailer for his latest film, Civil War, looks no different as the U.S. begins to fall apart from the inside.

The trailer offers a first look at the chaotic state the U.S. has fallen into as a result of another civil war that has broken out within the country, with two of the succeeding factions identified as the Western Forces and Florida Alliance. What follows are images of how all-encompassing the war has become as people attempt to flee from the fighting, riots breaking out in major cities, and military forces battling in the fields of the American Midwest to the streets of Washington D.C.

Civil War also looks to be one of A24's bigger releases, as the independent studio has teased exploring larger-scale projects in the future.

Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura, and Cailee Spaeny are set to star in Civil War, with the Dunst and Moura serving as members of the press covering the war from the front lines. They will be joined by screen and stage veteran Stephen McKinley Henderson, Jesse Plemons, and Nick Offerman as the President of the United States.

Garland originally announced Civil War in January 2022, a few months ahead of the release of his 2022 horror film Men, and would be the third film from the director distributed by A24 in the U.S. He teased in multiple interviews the film was one of the harder shoots he'd worked on as a director.

Garland also revealed there was a very quick turn-around time between filming for Men and Civil War, with production on the latter starting roughly 48 hours after filming on Men had wrapped. It was to the point that the director hinted he has considered stepping away from the directing chair in the near-future.

Civil War is scheduled to release in theaters on April 26, 2024.