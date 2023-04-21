A new trailer for the upcoming Disney+ series American Born Chinese has dropped and we’ll catch you up on everything you need to know about the series.

Release date

The first episode of American Born Chinese will premiere on May 24 on Disney+.

What’s it about?

Jin Wang (Ben Wang) is a high schooler that struggles to fit in at a very American high school. When he’s tasked with showing a new foreign exchange student named Wei-Chen (Jim Liu) the ropes, he gets thrust into a battle between Gods of Chinese mythology (think Rachel Zegler in Shazam! Fury of the Gods).

Who’s in it?

The aforementioned Wang leads the series with Liu who plays Wei-Chen, but Yeo Yann Yann plays Christine Wang, Chin Han plays Simon Wang, Daniel Wu plays Sun Wukong, and Sydney Taylor plays Amelia.

American Born Chinese also serves as a quasi-Everything Everything All at Once reunion as Academy Award-winning actors Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan star in the series as Guanyin and Freddy Wong respectively. Stephanie Hsu and James Hong, also from Everything Everywhere All at Once, each have a recurring role as Shiji Niangniang and Jade Emperor.

New trailer

An official trailer for the series was released on April 21 and shows Jin in school. It’s relatable to any Asian American who grew up in schools that are predominantly white like the one in the trailer. Once the relationship between Jin and Wei-Chen is established, we see glimpses of the mythical action. There’s a moment at the end of the trailer where Yeoh’s character says, “Everything is more connected than you think,” before changing dimensions — something straight out of the Everything Everywhere All at Once.

The series looks phenomenal and is a rare instance of Disney taking a swing with their projects. Hopefully, the series lives up to the hype.

