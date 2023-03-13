Julio just revived his love for trading cards, which had been on hiatus since 1999. Using his degree in Journalism and an unbridled passion to learn how the card industry works, he churns out the latest news and opinion pieces about the hobby. He also possesses a treasure trove of knowledge on all things comics.

With epic mic-drop moments, heartfelt tributes, and surprising snubs all night long, the Oscars has managed to live up to its reputation of dropping jaws on a yearly basis. But while there have been tons of memories made during the 95th Academy Awards, one is shaping up to be the most heart-melting as Ke Huy Quan and Harrison Ford reunite on-stage to cap off Everything Everywhere All At Once’s massive Best Picture win at the Oscars.

Ke Huy Quan hugging Harrison Ford on stage after EEAO won Best Picture pic.twitter.com/jyPxXZWIh7 — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) March 13, 2023

After announcing Everything Everywhere All At Once as this year’s Best Picture, its cast and directors went up on stage to receive the prestigious award. At that moment, fans in the audience and around the world witnessed a reunion between Quan and Ford, two actors who starred in 1984’s Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. For his part, Quan can be seen excitedly hugging the Star Wars actor as he leads him on to others who share in the said award.

Quan first met Ford when the latter played Short Round in the said Indiana Jones film. After a lackluster career over the years, the Vietnamese actor has managed to capture lightning in a bottle, thanks to his role as Waymond Wang in Everything Everywhere All At Once, which happened to give him the Best Supporting award earlier in the night. The reunion of these two stars on the grandest stage of them all not only serves as the highlight of the film’s impressive run, but the triumphant return of Quan to Hollywood.

Quan’s victory, along with that of Everything Everywhere All At Once at the Oscars, proves to everyone that a redemption arc from the unlikeliest of projects will always leave people stunned with joy. Add Harrison Ford to the mix and you’ve got the ideal Oscar moment that will have everyone buzzing.