Julio just revived his love for trading cards, which had been on hiatus since 1999. Using his degree in Journalism and an unbridled passion to learn how the card industry works, he churns out the latest news and opinion pieces about the hobby. He also possesses a treasure trove of knowledge on all things comics.

After premiering a few months ago and starting the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase 5 slate of projects, there’s no word yet on the release date of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on Disney Plus. Usually, the streaming service schedules the release of its MCU films around three to four months after it comes out in theaters. In the case of the Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly-led movie, fans would have to wait more before an official date is announced.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Disney Plus release date

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

As it stands, both Marvel and Disney haven’t announced Quantumania’s release date on Disney Plus yet, even around two months after the film’s release in theaters. While that may be the case, there’s a precedent that the third Ant-Man film is nearing its debut in the streaming service soon.

For context, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever came out on Disney Plus 82 days after it was released in theaters to a smashing success. Thor: Love and Thunder took 64 days, while fans waited 47 days for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Eternals took 68, Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings had 70 days, while Black Widow accumulated 90 days after the film’s premier access release. At the time of this article, it has already been 62 days since Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hit theaters last February 17, 2023.

Looking at the math above and it’s only fair to say that the third Ant-Man film starring Paull Rudd and Evangeline Lilly is about to arrive on Disney Plus, sooner than later. Otherwise, it can make a new record for the MCU film with the longest period before premiering on the streaming service. In any case, Marvel fans must keep an eye out for any Disney Plus-related news regarding the release of Quantumania here on ClutchPoints Entertainment, as any announcement can drop without any warning.