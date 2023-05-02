Kim Kardashian is getting ready for one of her biggest roles yet in the upcoming season of American Horror Story, and she’s making moves to ensure that it goes as smoothly as possible.

Speaking to Variety at last night’s Met Gala, Kardashian revealed that she begins shooting her scenes at the “end of the month” but that “production has already started.” She couldn’t speak too much about the specifics of her role, but she did say that “It’s really fun to step outside of your comfort zone and try something new and grow. I’m so excited for the experience,” once again reaffirming her excitement for the project.

But when the question of having an acting coach came up, Kardashian revealed that she is, indeed, working with one. “I am [taking acting lessons], of course. It’s a challenge. I like to challenge myself.”

American Horror Story has been a constant for FX since 2011. The anthology series has brought a bevy of stars in, and outside of Kardashian, Emma Roberts (who has starred in six seasons including Delicate), Matt Czunchry, Cara Delevigne, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, and MJ Rodriguez also star in the upcoming twelfth season.

As noted, this is one of Kim Kardashian’s biggest roles to date, so the lengths she’s going to in order to make this performance great is promising. Her most recent starring role was as Delores in 2021’s PAW Patrol: The Movie (and its upcoming sequel). Jumping from reality TV to a leading role in a popular franchise is quite the jump, but Kardashian should be prepared for it.

American Horror Story Season 12: Delicate is set to be released this summer.