Eight months after Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian’s break up, the two met up once again at the Met Gala 2023. Davidson was seen catching up to Kardashian as she headed toward the event, per E! News. They were even photographed together while chatting with musician Usher.

On par with the theme, Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beatuy, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson dressed to the nines. Kardashian wore a Daniel Roseberry gown made up of strings of pearls, 50,000 freshwater and 16,000 crystal. According to PEOPLE, the dress took a dozen artists and over a thousand hours to create. Davidson, on the other hand, wore an all-black ensemble tuxedo complete with a bucket hat and gloves.

Speaking of gloves, the Met Gala is where the ex-couple met. In 2021, Kardashian was set to be a host on Saturday Night Live, and Davidson caught up to her to chat about it. During that time, Davidson asked for Kardashian’s number, to which she replied she couldn’t because she was wearing gloves.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Then, in 2022, as a couple, they attended the Met Gala again. At the event, Kardashian wore the famous Marilyn Monroe dress, which was quite a fuss. It was a moment that proved the couple’s support of each other. They also reminisced about their meeting, “Remember when I asked for your number at the last Met and you pretended that you couldn’t give it to me because you had gloves on?” Davidson asked Kardashian.

She replied, “I know. Will you ask me again this time? I don’t have gloves on.”