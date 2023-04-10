Add Kim Kardashian to the long list of A-listers to join Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story — FXs anthology series — as she has been cast in the upcoming twelfth season of the series.
The Hollywood Reporter exclusively reported that the pop culture icon has been cast in a role “specifically written with her in mind.” She will be joining returning American Horror Story alum Emma Roberts in Season 12.
In an official statement to THR, co-creator Murphy said, “Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family.”
He continued, “Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done.”
Kim Kardashian is known for her various reality television shows, but she has not been very active in the acting game. She had a few one-off appearances as herself in the likes of Zoolander: Super Model and Ocean’s 8, but her most recent role is as Delores in the PAW Patrol: The Movie and its upcoming sequel, PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie. It will be interesting to see what Murphy, Roberts, and Feiffer can bring out of her in a prominent horror role.
Emma Roberts, on the other hand, has been a constant fixture in various American Horror Story seasons beginning with Coven (Season 3) and Freak Show (Season 4) before taking a bit of a break. Roberts would then appear in Cult (Season 7), Apocalypse (Season 8), and 1984 (Season 9) before taking a pause for the tenth season, Double Feature, and then will be in the untitled twelfth season.
American Horror Story is no stranger to casting high-profile actors primarily from other industries — Lady Gaga appeared in Seasons 5 and 6, for example — and it will be interesting to see how Kardashian handles such a prominent role in a horror project.