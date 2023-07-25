After rumors surfaced that Katy Perry wouldn't return to American Idol as a judge alongside Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, a big update has arrived regarding the “Firework” singer's status.

The official social media platforms for American Idol confirmed that Perry would return for a seventh season alongside fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. Ryan Seacrest will continue to host the popular competition show. The post included that the next season will air in the spring of 2024 and that registration for auditions to be on the next season has opened. Auditions will begin on August 2.

Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie will return as American Idol judges along with host Ryan Seacrest for Season 7. Audition NOW! pic.twitter.com/2S34ntHvBW — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) July 25, 2023

Since Season 16 of American Idol in 2018, Perry, Bryan, and Richie have served as judges. Previous hosts included the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Steven Tyler, Keith Urban, Nicki Minaj, and Mariah Carey among more.

Lionel Richie is a legend of the music industry but isn't quite as present in the studio as he was in the past. As a result, he has been a fixture on American Idol. Luke Bryan is currently embarking on another headlining tour — the “Country On” tour. The tour is currently slated to wrap up on October 28 in Charleston, South Carolina. However, he will have some “Crash My Playa” shows in January 2024.

Katy Perry is an iconic singer-songwriter known for her hit songs like “Firework” and “Roar.” She has released six studio albums throughout her career — the most recent being Smile in 2020. Additionally, she has headlined four tours and currently embarking on her first residency in Las Vegas at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas called “Play.” It kicked off on December 29, 2021, and is scheduled to end on November 4 after 80 shows.