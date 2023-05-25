Katy Perry might not be a judge on the popular competitive singing show, American Idol, next season. For six years, Perry has graced the stage with somewhat questionable remarks about the contestants. She was booed for making a “glitter bomb” comment to Nutsa Buzaladze. Now she might be done with the show.

According to Daily Mail sources, “Katy feels like [the producers] threw her under the bus. She feels like her comments could have been removed,” the source continued. “Katy became aware of the harsh criticism. Getting booed really upset her. She was trying to stay in her lane, do her job and go home.”

Apparently for Perry, “She went into it thinking she was going to foster young talent. For her good intentions to be misinterpreted it was not what she wanted,” they said. “She has accomplished so much in her career and is now being looked at as a nasty reality show judge.”

At her coronation concert performance, she rubbed the British people the wrong way when she faked an accent and bowed. As for her time on American Idol, she’s had trouble keeping fan approval. Season 21 was the toughest. She was accused of ‘mom-shaming’ telling Sara Beth Liebe, mother of three, that she had been “laying on the table too much.”

Later on, she received backlash when Perry told Carina DeAngelo and Nutsa Buzaladze that their performance was “underwhelming.” She told Buzaladze that “Listen, one thing that I would like to see from you is not one piece of glitter the next time. I know that is going to be hard.” It resulted in a wave of boos from the crowd.

Katy Perry nor American Idol reps have responded.