Among Us VR Release Date, Gameplay, and Details

First announced back in TGA 2021, we now have the Among Us VR release date. Check out all of the details of the game here, including gameplay changes and features.

Among Us VR Release Date: November 10, 2022

The Among Us VR release date is on November 10, 2022. The game will come out exclusively on Steam for PC, PlayStation VR, Oculus Rift, and Meta Quest.

Among Us VR Gameplay

Like the original Among Us game, Among Us VR is a social deduction game played either with friends or strangers. A group of space men is simply doing their thing in their space stations and planetary bases, but there’s an imposter among them. The imposter (or imposters) has to eliminate the rest of the crewmates while maintaining their anonymity, all until there are more imposters than there are crewmates. Meanwhile, the crewmates have to identify who the imposters are until it’s too late, while also completing quests and tasks that the imposters themselves can imitate and sabotage. If the crewmates manage to complete the group objective before they get completely wiped out, then the crewmates win.

Moving into VR, this new port of the game now features a first-person perspective. This adds some immersion to the game, giving players additional controls by allowing them to interact with the environment and complete tasks with their own hands. It also adds an additional thrill as you won’t see anyone sneaking from behind you, and running away from an imposter trying to kill you is more suspenseful with a VR headset.

Among Us VR Features

Unique to Among US VR is revamped gameplay for tasks and sabotages, as well as a new perspective when it comes to emergency meetings. You can now literally point fingers trying to blame sabotages and deaths on each other. Proximity chat is also enabled in this version of the game. One important feature that Among Us VR has is cross-platform eligibility, which allows players from across different platforms to play, kill, do tasks, and betray each other.