Back to Black, a biopic of English singer Amy Winehouse's life, will be released in April in Europe. No dates yet for the U.S.

Back to Black, the upcoming biopic about the late English singer Amy Winehouse just released a new photo starring Marisa Abela as the Back to Black singer, Collider reported.

Sam Taylor-Johnson will serve as the film's director based on Matt Greenhalgh's screenplay. This is the first feature-length biopic about Winehouse that has passed the development stage. The 2015 documentary showed the audience an in-depth look into the singer's life, however, a biographical film has not been done even though several studios have been interested in making a movie since Winehouse's death in 2011.

Back in Black, a Studiocanal film, will follow the Rehab singer's life and career. It will chart her early days as a jazz artist to her rise to fame. The film will be released in the U.K. and Polish theaters on April 12, 2024. In Germany, Australia and the Netherlands, it will premiere on April 18. No date has been set for a U.S. premiere.

The film will also feature Winehouse's highs and lows, her battles with mental illness and addiction until her death from alcohol poisoning in 2011 at the age of 27. The movie will include the singer's critically acclaimed songs such as You Know I'm No Good and the title of the film itself, Back to Black.

Joining Abela are Jack O'Connell as Winehouse's husband Blake Fielder-Civil, Eddie Marsan (Mitch Winehouse, the singer's father), Juliet Cowan (Janis Winehouse-Collins, mother) and Lesley Manville (Cynthia Winehouse, grandmother).

Amy Winehouse released her first album, Frank, in 2003. But it wasn't until 2006 when You Know I'm No Good and Rehab played in Mark Ronson's radio show that she achieved mainstream success. It was that same year that she began promoting Back in Black.

Her last recording was a duet with Tony Bennett for his Duets II album released in September 2011. Body and Soul, their single from his album was released on Sept. 14, 2011, on MTV and VHI1 for what would have been Winehouse's 28th birthday.