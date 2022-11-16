Published November 16, 2022

By Julio Luis Munar · 5 min read

Last week’s episode of Andor culminated in Cassian’s escape from the Imperial facility he was imprisoned in Narkina 5. Along with that getaway, Star Wars fans witnessed how both Luthen Rael and Senator Mon Mothma work in secret to strengthen the Rebellion’s fight against the Empire. This week sees the continuation of that story as the series races to the upcoming end of its first season. We take a look at this Andor episode 11 ending explained to learn what truly happened in this Star Wars series.

Andor episode 11 ending explained

This week’s episode of Andor starts in Narkina 5 with Cassian and Ruescott Melshi, his fellow inmate, hanging onto dear life to evade Imperial ships from finding them. As this is happening, Brasso and his friends inspect Cassian’s home in Ferrix.

With Maarva dead, B2EMO is left to assist him and those who are gathering in secret to fight the Empire. While everyone is watching Maarva’s body being taken away, Cinta Kaz goes back to her work inside a bar.

Once Imperial scouts have passed them by, both Cassian and Melshi spot a group of Narkinians camping from a distance and an old ship in their possession. They race towards the craft, not knowing that there are traps set by its owners. With the pair incapacitated, the Narkinians threaten to kill them. All of a sudden, the two aliens retract their trap and say that the Empire is the true enemy. They then ask them where they will be escaping to, with Cassian replying to Niamos. The four then fly off away from Narkina 5.

Back in Ferrix, Imperial officers report the death of Maarva back to Dedra Meero. The Imperial Security Bureau officer orders them to allow the locals to give Maarva a funeral. In doing so, they can monitor who will attend and potentially arrest Cassian Andor if he comes.

In another part of the galaxy, Vel visits Luthen’s store only to find Kleya inside. She demands to see her boss. Kleya, in response, reminds her that there are protocols to follow and she’s endangering them both. Vel then tells her that Cassian Andor’s mother is dead and she’s going to attend her funeral on Ferrix. Meanwhile, B2EMO convinces Brasso to accompany the droid in Maarva’s home for the night.

While the night deepens, Bix is growing desperate inside the cell she’s being held in by Imperial forces. During another round of interrogation, the officer asks if Anton Kreegyr is the man she introduced to Cassian Andor. Before she can answer, Bix slowly faints away.

Over in Coruscant, Vel meets with Mon Mothma. The senator tells her cousin how it was easy to gather funds for Luthen in the past. At this point in time, Mon says it’s harder now, thanks to the Empire keeping a close eye on her activities. She adds that the attack on Aldhani froze her accounts and that Tay Kolma could help replace that amount of money. Mon says that there are 400,000 credits missing from her account and the Empire will soon discover her involvement with the rebels.

Eedy Karn wakes her son, Syril, up from his slumber. He receives a call from Sergeant Mosk who tells him that Andor’s mother is dead and her funeral is about to take place in Ferrix. After the call abruptly ends, he is admonished by his mother for suffering another failure. Meanwhile, after arriving in Niamos, Cassian retrieves his money and quickly escapes from his former residence.

As everyone is caught up with their respective duties and circumstances, Luthen Rael visits Saw Gerrera’s base. The old rebel agrees to Luthen’s previous offer to render air support to Kreegyr’s forces, as long as he can loot the remains of the attack and receive the weapons that were promised to him. Luthen tells him that his participation is no longer needed. This leads Saw to conclude that Luthen is feeding Kreegyr to the Empire with the accusation that he’s ISB or there’s someone inside he’s protecting.

Luthen responds that if he attacks the Empire and saves Kreegyr, he will throw away a source that has taken years to train and cultivate. After a tense confrontation, Saw relents. While this is happening, Syril steals credits from his mother and books a flight to Ferrix.

After his meeting with Saw, Luthen receives a message from Kleya that Cassian’s mother is dead and he is out in the open at this point in time. She warns him that his presence in Ferrix would only complicate matters. In the midst of their conversation, an Imperial patrol craft arrives and hails Luthen’s ship. Rather than be taken in via tractor beam, Luthen chooses to run away. Even with a couple of TIE Fighters on his tail, the old rebel manages to take his pursuers down and escape.

With his freedom intact, Cassian contacts his old friends in Ferrix and asks to relay a message to Maarva. In turn, he discovers that his mother has passed away. After the call, Melshi urges him to split up and tell everyone what they went through with the Empire. They go their separate ways with Andor planning to return to Ferrix.

What just happened? An Andor episode 11 recap

In this Andor episode 11 recap, we see the different plotlines grow deeper, all headed to their eventual conclusion next week. We see how both Mon and Luthen deal with their current predicaments – the senator about to be discovered for her involvement with the Rebellion while the latter chooses to sacrifice Kreegyr for the greater good.

All the while, the upcoming funeral of Maarva is slowly giving all the major characters a reason to converge for the season’s eventual climax. With all of the tension and drama building up at this point, next week’s installment of this Star Wars series is going to be off the charts.