Andor was a groundbreaking show for the Star Wars universe in many ways, and it almost included the very first f-bomb in the franchise's history.

In the Season 1 finale of Andor, there is a funeral for Maarva Andor (Fiona Shaw) — the titular character's adoptive mother. Maarva had pre-recorded a message for the funeral and it nearly featured an f-bomb in the closing statement.

At the end of the pre-recorded message, Maarva exclaims, “Fight the empire!” As it turns out, this was where Star Wars nearly dropped its first f-bomb. Director Benjamin Corin spoke to Variety and revealed both he and executive producer and showrunner Tony Gilroy wanted her to say “fuck the empire!” As it turns out,

“But Disney wouldn't let us use it,” Caron said to Variety.

He continued, “So we changed it to ‘fight the empire.' I remember having a call with Tony Gilroy saying, ‘Are we gonna get away with this?'”

The f-bomb was wanted so badly that Gilroy explained he wrote a “legal brief” to help convince them: “I wrote a memo on it and said, ‘Here's why I think it's economically prudent, and here's why I think it's good.”

Is it overly surprising that Disney didn't want an f-bomb in their Star Wars show? No, but it's quite funny to hear the lengths that the likes of Gilroy and Caron went to for an exception on Andor.

Andor was a Disney+-Star Wars limited series that followed Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) pre-Rogue One. Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, Fiona Shaw, Stellan Skarsgård, and Genevieve O'Reilly also starred in the series. A second season was confirmed and will be released sometime next year.